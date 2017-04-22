D.C. United looks to make itself at home vs. Revs

Coach Ben Olson is hopeful that recent history repeats itself when his road-challenged D.C. United visits the New England Revolution on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

D.C. United (2-3-1) is winless in two road matches this season but has had success against the Revolution dating back to 2015, going 3-0-2 over the last five meetings.

"Away games in this league are very tough," Olsen told the team's website. "(New England is) a place we've been able to get points historically, though, and we're looking to do that."

New England (2-3-2) did not score in any of its three games against D.C. United in 2016. In their only meeting in Foxborough last season, the teams played to a scoreless draw.

"They're always really well-organized and we expect the same," Chris Tierney told RevolutionSoccer.net. "Especially when we play at home in games in the last few years with them, they've really been difficult to break down."

The Revs had their MLS-leading six-match home winning streak snapped in a 0-0 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night. New England is winless in its last two outings.

While D.C. United is playing better lately, winning two straight before a 2-0 road loss to the New York Red Bulls last Saturday, its four total goals ranks last in the league.

None of those goals have come away from home.

"It's a different feel on away games but we have to keep the same mentality," D.C. United's Ian Harkes told the team's website. "We have to go in there with confidence and bounce back."

After an injury-free month, the Revs enter Saturday's match with midfielder Daigo Kobayashi questionable after sustaining a leg contusion Wednesday.

However, defender Je-Vaughn Watson returns after a one-game suspension following last weekend's ejection.

D.C. United is without Rob Vincent (left knee), Eric Klenofsky (left knee), Steve Birnbaum (concussion) and Patrick Nyarko (hamstring). Nick DeLeon (abdominal) is questionable while Patrick Mullins (hamstring) is probable.