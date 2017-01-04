D-backs sue county to look into other stadium options

PHOENIX (AP) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have filed suit against the Maricopa County Stadium District to ask for the removal of a clause in their contract that prevents the team from exploring other stadium options.

In a news release, Diamondbacks managing partner Ken Kendrick said ''it is extremely unfortunate that we have been forced to take action today after several years of attempts to resolve this matter out of court.''

At issue is the $135 million in capital improvements that the Diamondbacks say the county must make to Chase Field.

Kendrick said the stadium district rejected an offer by the Diamondbacks to cover those capital repairs in exchange for a reduction of license fee payments and the ability to book the stadium for non-baseball use.