Cycling-Road-Tour Down Under stage 2 results

Keith: Obama and his administration has made a mess in the middle east. We use our resources to overthrow leadership in Lybia, try to overthrow leadership in Syria. We pull out of Iraq, when every military advisor said we can't do that or else the nation would fall to radical Islamists. We become friends with the terrorists in Iran and let them have money. All this will be corrected and reversed, and Obama will go down as the worst diplomatic president in history, just under Jimmy Carter.