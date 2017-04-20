The Curious Case of Oakland Raiders DT Jelly Ellis

In the almost legendary draft of 2014, the Raiders landed four instant starters in our first 4 picks. As a result, Khalil Mack is now a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Plus, Derek Carr was the MVP front runner this year until his injury. Gabe Jackson, an elite guard in his own right and a top 10 offensive lineman. Justin “Jelly” Ellis, a 4th round pick out of Louisiana Tech, secured a spot on the PFF All-Rookie team. In addition, he provided the anvil to Khalil Mack’s hammer. Initially, many viewed them as the foundation a dominant front.

In 2014, Oakland paired Jelly Ellis with Dan Williams, brought over in free agency. Williams, 327 pounds, serves as a run stopper. He filled gaps and ate up blockers like short ribs. The scouting report on Ellia read the same way. A 335-pound nose tackle with exceptional strength and devoured double teams. Without delay, 662 pounds of size just taking up field space and denying lanes for opposing running backs. For the most part, teams didn’t find much success running on Ellis’ side and he played just over 55 percent of defensive snaps.

Pro Football Focus ranked the defensive line 4th in the league entering the new season. Consequently, Ellis’ continued to play just over half of the defensive snaps until injury struck. Week 12 brought an ankle injury, something that plagued him in his college career.

Last year, brought about new hopes along with disappointment. Ellis returned with a clean bill of health. For that reason, the team expected a dominant run stopper. Despite never appearing on the team’s weekly injury reports, he played just under 33 percent of snaps. While, it’s easy to blame his ankle injury that ended his season, other problems arose. Notably, his strength became his weakness. Teams started sealing him off with a double team and running around him to great effect. During the occasional pass play, o-lineman single him, gaining leverage early. Subpar linebacker play makes this worse

In essence, Ellis’ draft profile hits on his weaknesses, “Tires easily and tends to stand straight up and get caught on blocks (marginal extension). Does not show violence in his hands. Is not a pass rusher. Has missed time with foot and ankle injuries associated with excessive weight that he has struggled maintaining.” Scary accurate. Whether he can regain his previous form or not, playing on his rookie deal allows him one last chance. The Raiders need some level of production from him.

