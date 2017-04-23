Cubs overcome Reds, Carrasco delivers

The Cleveland Indians had a comfortable MLB win as the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds combined to score 20 runs.

The Chicago Cubs won a high-scoring clash against the Cincinnati Reds in MLB, while Carlos Carrasco starred for the Cleveland Indians.

The Reds and Cubs combined to score 20 runs off 23 hits, six of which were home runs.

Chicago ultimately shook off an uncharacteristically poor start by Jake Arrieta to get a 12-8 win.

Carrasco's brilliance was enough for the Indians, who enjoyed a 7-0 shut-out win over the Chicago White Sox.

The Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 3-1, the Yankees rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-5 and the Tampa Bay Rays overcame the Houston Astros 6-3.

The Baltimore Orioles had a 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox, the St Louis Cardinals edged past the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1, the Arizona Diamondbacks cruised past the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-5, the Colorado Rockies thrashed the San Francisco Giants 12-3 and the Miami Marlins needed 11 innings to beat the San Diego Padres 6-3.

There were narrow wins for the Detroit Tigers (5-4 over the Minnesota Twins), Oakland Athletics (4-3 over the Seattle Mariners), Philadelphia Phillies (4-3 over the Atlanta Braves), Texas Rangers (2-1 over the Kansas City Royals) and Los Angeles Angels (5-4 over the Toronto Blue Jays).

CLASSY CARRASCO

For the second straight day, the Indians were helped by fantastic starting pitching. Kluber tossed a complete-game shutout on Friday, and Carrasco answered by tossing eight scoreless innings with just three hits and eight strikeouts against the White Sox. Carrasco is now 2-1 with a 1.65 ERA this season.

JUDGE HOMERS

The Yankees' Aaron Judge homered for the sixth time this season.

PERALTA DOMINATES

Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta went four-for-five with four doubles and three runs scored against the Dodgers. Not only did his four doubles break a franchise record, it also tied the MLB record, which was last accomplished by Brock Holt in 2014.

TIGERS IN MINNESOTA

After Saturday's benches-clearing brawl, it will be interesting to see how these two teams approach one another. Michael Fulmer (1-1, 3.00 ERA) takes the mound for Detroit (9-8) against Kyle Gibson (0-2, 6.91 ERA) of the Twins (8-9).