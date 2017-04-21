Cubs dominate MLB's list of most popular jerseys

The “lovable losers” are even more enjoyable when they win. Just a few months after winning their first World Series title in over 100 years, Chicago Cubs players have dominated Major League Baseball’s list of most popular jerseys.

Leading the way is 25-year-old third baseman Kris Bryant. Since the conclusion of the 2016 World Series, no player has sold more jerseys than Bryant. Pretty fitting, considering he was involved in the final play.

His teammate, and baseball man-crush, Anthony Rizzo isn’t far behind. Rizzo slots in just behind Bryant on the list, with the second most popular jersey. It’s no wonder the Bryzzo Co. is thriving.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw breaks up the Cubs dominance with an appearance at No. 3, but the North Siders come charging back in the next two spots. Second baseman Javier Baez clocks in with the fourth most popular jersey. World Series folk hero Kyle Schwarber is fifth.

Overall, four of the top five most popular jerseys in the game belong to the Cubs.

There aren’t many surprises in the rest of the top-10. New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is ranked sixth and Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager comes in at No. 7. Buster Posey takes over the eighth slot. He’s followed by 2016 Rookie of the Year Gary Sanchez. Mike Trout, who has frequently appeared on these lists, closes out the top-10.

Unsurprisingly, young players performed well on the list. Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts had the 14th most popular jersey, Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper was just behind him at No. 15. Cleveland Indians breakout star Francisco Lindor came in at No. 16.

Overall, 10 players in MLB’s top-20 are 25 and under. The average age of all 20 players on the list is 26½, making it the youngest group MLB has tracked thus far.

Some of the veterans who populated the second half of the list include Madison Bumgarner, Yoenis Cespedes, Jose Altuve and Josh Donaldson.

The Cubs’ dominance is the bigger story here, though. While some may have tired of the team’s good fortune, their presence at the top of MLB’s list makes sense. Not only are they coming off a World Series championship, but they also boast an incredible core of excellent, young talent.

That’s always going to sell. Doubly so when a team wins its first title in over a century.

