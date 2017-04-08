Cubs' Baez returns to lineup day after outfield collision

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez is back in the lineup a day after he was injured in an outfield collision.

Baez was set to play against Milwaukee at Miller Park.

Baez was bruised around his left eye when he collided with center fielder Jason Heyward on Friday night and left the game. Baez arrived at the ballpark Saturday and assured manager Joe Maddon that he could see properly.

''I'm 100 percent normal,'' Baez said. ''I went to hit and I was feeling good. Since I came out of the game, I was icing it, so the swelling was going down. It was kind of purple today, but I'm good.''

Maddon said Baez will have a regularly scheduled off day Sunday.

Heyward was not in the lineup Saturday night. Maddon said the collision had nothing to do with Heyward's absence.

Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun was scratched with tightness in his lower back. Manager Craig Counsell said the injury first popped up Wednesday.

Nick Franklin, claimed off waivers earlier in the week, took Braun's place.