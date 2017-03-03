Crystal Palace-West Brom Preview

The manager who annually sets his target at 40 points has achieved his primary goal. The manager who has turned escaping relegation into an art form is trying to add another chapter to his lengthy run of success in that area.

Tony Pulis and Sam Allardyce match wits Saturday at The Hawthorns, with both in search of three points that are wanted in Pulis' case and needed for Allardyce.

The Baggies (11-7-8) attained the 40-point mark that is universally regarded as unassailable for relegation in the Premier League following their 2-1 victory over Bournemouth last weekend. West Brom overcame an early penalty conceded as Craig Dawson and Gareth McAuley scored inside the first half-hour of the match.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster then preserved the victory with a one-handed stab of a header he sent over the bar in second-half stoppage time as West Brom improved to 5-2-1 in their last eight league matches.

While Pulis is satisfied with having reached 40 points, the allure of his first top-half finish as a manager means there is plenty at stake for him in the final 12 matches.

"It's getting into the players that this important for us," he said. "If we can perform the way we have been performing, it has the chance to be a special season for us."

Despite the fact striker Salomon Rondon's drought has reached 11 matches without a goal, Pulis singled out the Venezuela international for his high work rate that has let other players find space to convert scoring opportunities.

"He leads the line so well," Pulis said of Rondon, whose last goal came as part of a hat trick versus Swansea City on Dec. 14. "He does so much work for the other players. There's goals in the team from free play at time that all add to the big fella and all he does for the team, which is much more important than individuals."

One of Rondon's seven league goals this season was a match-winner to open the season in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park. He headed home a free kick from James McClean on 73 minutes to provide the margin for West Brom's 1-0 win Aug. 13.

Much has changed for Crystal Palace (6-4-16) since that loss, but calling upon Allardyce following his brief yet controversial stint as England national manager meant there was a team in danger of facing the drop.

And the Eagles are still there, trailing Middlesbrough on goal difference for safety with 12 matches remaining. But Palace were on the right end of a six-point belter last weekend, defeating the Teessiders 1-0 on the strength of Patrick Van Aanholt's goal just after the half-hour.

It was just the third win in the last 20 matches for Crystal Palace, who came out of the FA Cup break recharged. It also gave Allardyce a chance to shore up the Eagles and start replicating the formula for success in having helped Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland escape the drop.

"I've said to the lads that it's a seven-team league for us, and we need to try and get as near to the top of those seven clubs as possible," said Allardyce, who has never been relegated from the Premier League, to the team's official website. "(The win) is good for the confidence and we've had to live with a lot of pressure, and the only way we can relieve that is by winning matches and picking points up.

"We need to be spot-on at West Brom and make sure we get a result there and follow this fantastic win up."

Goals, though, have been scarce outside Selhurst Park of late, with the only two in the last four matches coming in their Jan. 31 victory at Bournemouth. That win was also Crystal Palace's only clean sheet in 13 league road matches.

Pulis knows all about rescuing Crystal Palace from relegation, having done so in 2013-14. He then asked the club for an early payment of his bonus, reportedly to help his children buy property, before bolting the team for West Brom just prior to the start of the 2014-15 term.

Last November, a High Court tribunal ruled in favour of Crystal Palace that Pulis had misrepresented the facts on two issues and ordered him to repay the team nearly £4 million. Pulis reportedly has yet to pay Palace any of that sum but is also reportedly weighing his options to appeal the verdict.

West Brom are seeking their first Premier League double over Crystal Palace and are 2-1-0 in the last three league matches at The Hawthorns.