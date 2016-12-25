Crystal Palace-Watford Preview

The packed fixture list makes the festive period a challenging part of the season for every club, but it becomes even more difficult when a team is trying to bed in a new manager.

Such is the case for Crystal Palace.

The Eagles started the season slowly and haven't recovered with just one win, a 3-0 result over Southampton on Dec. 3, in their last 11 Premier League matches. That run of poor form spelled the end for coach Alan Pardew, who was sacked and replaced by Sam Allardyce prior to Monday's Boxing Day contest with Watford.

Allardyce has a big job on his hands to try to rescue Palace (4-3-10) from relegation as they sit in 17th place - one clear of the bottom three.

Allardyce, for his part, will also aim to rebuild his reputation in football circles after losing his job as the England national team manager, which ended in humiliating fashion in September when he was forced out because of unguarded comments he made to undercover reporters posing as businessmen. His tenure lasted only 67 days.

He has never been relegated from the Premier League as a manager - a record that attracted Palace, who have been the worst-performing team across all four leagues of English soccer in 2016.

"We are delighted to be able to make an appointment so quickly," Palace chairman Steve Parish said, "and fortunate that someone of Sam's caliber and experience was available."

Palace became an expansive, attacking team under Pardew, who was backed in the transfer market by the club's board that is fronted by Parish and has also contained American businessmen David Blitzer and Josh Harris since they became co-owners in December 2015.

However, defensive problems plagued Pardew's side - especially on set pieces - and Parish said Thursday ''now we're going to wind the dial back the other way.''

Palace produced a decent performance last week in their 1-0 loss to a blistering Chelsea side, but were done in by a 43rd-minute header from Diego Costa.

Watford head into the festive period in decent standing as the Hornets find themselves in 12th place, but they have lost three of their last four and will be aiming to snap a two-match losing slide.

The Hornets also must work through a bit of a goal drought as they have been unable to find the net in consecutive losses to Manchester City and Sunderland.

Walter Mazzarri's Watford (6-3-8) gave a decent account of themselves in last week's loss to Sunderland, but were taken down by a Patrick Van Aanholt tally four minutes into the second half.

Now they must turn their attention to a potentially wounded Palace side that is desperate for a victory, but the manager isn't sure what type of reaction his opponents will produce Monday.

"You cannot know," he said. "It's very difficult to tell. In some cases, the change is positive for them, in this case for the other team. The new coach or the interim coach can make some changes which will be a disadvantage for us, so we will see what happens."

Watford lost two of their three meetings against Crystal Palace last season, including a 1-0 defeat at Vicarage Road in the league. Palace have played Watford twice before on Boxing Day in their history, winning 2-0 in 1949 but losing by the same scoreline in 1952.