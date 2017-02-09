Crystal Palace-Stoke City Preview

Sam Allardyce is struggling to arrest Crystal Palace's slide in advance of Saturday's match with Stoke City.

Allardyce took over at Palace in late December following a disastrous slump in form that had seen the club go from an FA Cup final to the relegation zone - collecting fewer points than any other top-flight team over the course of 2016.

Yet the Eagles' form since the former Sunderland and England manager's arrival has been even worse, with just a lone win against Bournemouth to cling to in a run of five losses in six games.

They are 19th in the Premier League, tied with Sunderland on a top-flight low 19 points.

Allardyce would have hoped that three points against Bournemouth on Jan. 31 had signaled a change in fortunes for his new club. Yet any such hopes were dashed when his former Sunderland side came to south London last Saturday and dished out a 4-0 hammering.

"We're bottom of the league for points collected at home (seven) and ninth in the table for points collected away," Allardyce said. "That tells you this squad of players is struggling here. But they shouldn't - these fans are great. They want to support the team but got nothing to support in the first half.

"We should use the criticism as a positive. To not allow ourselves to play like that again. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I can't defend the players. I like to, but I can't."

The Palace manager will be hoping to fall back on that slightly superior away form when he takes his squad to the Bet 365 Stadium to face Stoke.

Mark Hughes' Potters are without a win in three games, yet remain nine points clear of the relegation zone and realistically just a couple of victories away from securing a mid-table finish.

"It's important that we start winning and controlling games, not only for ourselves but for the fans as well, because we want to show them that we can grow and get better in this league," defender Erik Pieters said.

But defensive cohort Ryan Shawcross is aware that Saturday's visitors will be extra-motivated as a result of their result against Sunderland.

"I am sure that you were all as surprised as me when I heard the outcome of that particular game, but one thing I can guarantee is that Sam Allardyce will have his players almighty fired up for this one," he said. "I can't imagine Big Sam is the sort of manager who wouldn't demand an immediate response from his players, and more often than not, I am sure he will get one."

Allardyce might get a response, but his cause will be hindered by a number of injury concerns. Connor Wickham, Steve Mandanda and Bakary Sako are out, while Yohan Cabaye, Scott Dann and Jeffrey Schlupp face late fitness tests.

Stoke have injury issues of their own, with Glen Johnson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Jonathan Walters all doubts and Geoff Cameron, Jack Butland and Steven Ireland long-term absentees.

The Potters haven't beaten Palace in any of their last six league matches, losing five and drawing one.