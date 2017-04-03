Crystal Palace-Southampton Preview

Sam Allardyce is usually the right choice to turn a floundering club around, and it looks like the "Big Sam" factor is taking hold at Crystal Palace.

Allardyce won just two of his opening 11 matches since taking over for Alan Pardew, but things have turned in the right direction for the Eagles, who will try for a fifth straight Premier League win Wednesday against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium.

The recent run of positive form has taken Palace (9-4-16) into 16th place on 31 points heading into the midweek action.

The Eagles should have plenty of confidence following an impressive 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Things looked bleak early as Chelsea's attack carved open the Palace defence with ease, leading to a finish from Diego Costa on five minutes.

But it took only four more minutes for Wilfried Zaha to find an equaliser and Christian Benteke fired home the eventual winner two minutes later as the Eagles handed Chelsea just their second home defeat. Allardyce will hope his two main offensive cogs can keep their form going into a difficult venue on the south coast.

Zaha, once a Manchester United castoff, has rediscovered some positive form this season, scoring six goals to go with seven assists in 26 matches. His goal against Chelsea may have been his most significant this season.

"It was just a massive win. We had been working on a game plan so it was important to stick to it even though we went behind, and most importantly we all worked really hard and managed as a team to get the win we wanted," said Zaha.

"It's a massive confidence boost to us and it gives us all a lift going into the final nine games of the season. We know the talent we have within the squad and the work we are putting in is having its rewards and everyone is seeing the difference with the recent results."

Southampton (9-7-12) find themselves comfortably mid-table, but manager Claude Puel will be hoping his club can finish higher than that come May.

The Saints are winless in their last two Premier League matches, including a scoreless draw against Bournemouth on Saturday. Puel's men had the better of the play on the day, keeping 57 percent of possession and firing four shots on target, but they failed to take their chances.

Puel's charges will have to fight to keep their place as six teams below them are within three points heading into the midweek fixtures, making Wednesday's game of critical importance, something not lost on midfielder Oriol Romeu.

"It's another big game," he said. "Now we are very tight in the table and winning or losing makes a big difference. We just want to get points and create a gap between ourselves and the teams underneath in the lower part of the table. To get that we need to win games."

The Saints have lost just one of their last 13 home league meetings with Crystal Palace, and winning the last five in a row.