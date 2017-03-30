Crystal Palace-Chelsea Preview

With Chelsea already at a canter as champions-elect, the talk has begun about defending the title next season. The intrigue for Crystal Palace, however, lies in the here and now as they visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday desperate for points to avoid relegation.

Antonio Conte's Blues have a seemingly unassailable 10-point lead atop the table with 10 matches remaining, and much of the talk in England has gone from who will win the Premier League to who will join Chelsea (22-3-3) in the Champions League next season as the six teams below them are separated by nine points.

The most important thing to come out of the international break for Chelsea was that no one got hurt in those friendlies and World Cup qualifiers. Thus, it's back to business for Conte, who has set 90 points as the benchmark where he will feel secure about Chelsea winning the Premier League for the second time in three years.

"I think when you want to win the league, it's important not to drop points when you play against teams that are medium or at the bottom," he told the team's official website following Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Stoke City prior to the break. "It's important to keep a continuity in the results. This is a winning mentality.

"We have to take 21 points to take the title, otherwise we risk to lose. We have to think positively and take it game by game."

But the downtime provided for speculation on how Chelsea were going to fortify themselves for next season, with the potential of forward Diego Costa leaving. Conte will reportedly be given a £70 million war chest in the offseason, and much of the reported debate has centered around a difference in opinion in pursuing Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata.

According to The Sun, the team board, headed by technical director Michael Emenalo, is reportedly in favour of acquiring Lukaku, the one-time Chelsea product who has become a prolific scorer for the Toffees and will be out of a contract in 12 months. Lukaku has made no secret about his desire to play in the Champions League, and the 21-goal scorer is entering the prime of his career as he does not turn 24 until May.

Conte, though, is believed to prefer Morata, who has 13 goals in 31 matches across all competitions for the La Liga frontrunners despite starting only 13 of those contests. Morata is third on the team in goals and has been a key cog for Los Blancos this season behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema as star playmaker Gareth Bale has dealt with injuries at various points.

If only there was such time for idle daydreaming in the part of London that Crystal Palace (8-4-16) call their own. The Eagles enter this derby 16th in the table and four points clear of the drop as manager Sam Allardyce again is showing the coaching nous that makes him so sought-after by downtrodden teams desperate to avoid the Championship.

Allardyce has never had a team he guided finish in the bottom three, and with three wins on the trot before the break, that trend appears poised to continue. Palace may have been the one team at the bottom of the table dreading the international break, having posted clean sheets in all three of those victories and not conceding in 293 minutes since Joe Allen's goal resulted in a 1-0 loss at Stoke City on Feb. 11.

"In recent weeks the boss has taken us to one side on the training ground, both as a defensive unit but also as a team group, to work on our shape with a massive emphasis being on clean sheets," defender James Topkins explained to Crystal Palace's official website.

"It is not just about the back four and the keeper but also those working from the front, sitting in when needed and then breaking out in numbers on counter attacks when the opportunity comes about in games.

"In recent weeks this work has been paying off because to get three consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League just gives us such a great lift and shows how our defensive play is key to our chances."

That defence may only get better as newcomer Mamadou Sakho was able to gain valuable practice time with Tompkins as Palace's new pairing in the middle of the backline.

On offence, the Eagles hope Christian Benteke maintains the form that saw him bag a brace for Belgium in their 3-3 draw versus 2018 World Cup host Russia in a friendly during the international recess. Benteke, though, has just one goal in his last 13 league matches, scoring against Bournemouth on Jan. 31.

