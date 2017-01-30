Crystal Palace-Bournemouth Preview

Sam Allardyce's rescue mission at Crystal Palace is not going according to plan.

The former England boss - who lasted just one game in charge of the national team before being dismissed in disgrace after an undercover sting - was parachuted in at Palace on Dec. 23 with survival in the Premier League being his loan objective.

They'll try to snap a four-game league skid Tuesday night against Bournemouth.

The Eagles had spiraled down the table under Alan Pardew and appeared in very real threat of relegation, but the appointment of a 'survival specialist' such as Allardyce was supposed to change all of that.

Five league games later and Palace (4-4-14) are in an even worse position than when 'Big Sam' took over. One solitary point is all the club have to show from that stretch, with that draw against Watford coming over a month ago in the new manager's first game in charge, and it now sits 18th - atop the relegation zone.

To make matters worse, Palace were drubbed 3-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday, while new signing Jeffrey Schlupp - who arrived in an £11.7 million deal from Leicester City - went off with what appeared to be a serious injury.

"Losing Schluppy is a big blow," Allardyce said. "It is a hamstring problem and he is going to be missing for a while."

Transfer activity has been the cornerstone of Allardyce's survival blueprint at his former clubs, yet he will be hamstrung Tuesday when the transfer window shuts on the same night as this Premier League meeting at the Vitality Stadium.

The clash means that Palace are likely to need to make their signings before the dying moments of the window - a situation that Allardyce's is not happy about.

"It's a particular awkward situation which didn't have to happen, but I suppose you have to ask the fixture man and the Premier League why they decided to play games on the last day of the window," Allardyce said. "It's not healthy and it's not good for us all, it makes life more difficult. I would love to know the answer to that.

"It's the not first time it's happened, but it's a delicate situation which we don't need."

Palace did announce a move Monday by signing Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland to strengthen their defensive options. The Netherlands international signed through June 2021.

This match with Bournemouth (7-5-10) is an opportunity for Palace to pull another club down into the relegation scrap.

Eddie Howe's side goes into the matchday a full 10 points clear of the drop zone, yet are in disappointing form, with just one win from the last six league matches, and are likely to need at least ten more points in the remainder of the season to survive in the top-flight.

Victory over Palace would be a big step in that direction, as was the hard-fought 2-2 draw with Watford last time out.

"It was an important point," Howe said. "Every point is precious in the Premier League."

Marc Wilson is the only notable injury absentee for the Cherries, although Howe is confident that the former Stoke City man will be back in February after an extended spell on the sidelines.

Palace's injury list is rather more substantial, with centre-back Scott Dann now also a doubt after picking up a hamstring problem. However, Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako are both available after returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty.

It was a 1-1 draw when these teams met at Selhurst Park earlier in the season. Palace have not beaten Bournemouth in any of the three meetings since the Cherries' promotion to the Premier League.