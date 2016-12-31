Crystal Palace-Arsenal Preview

After losing consecutive Premier League matches for the first time earlier this month, Arsenal head into the teeth of the crowded festive period aiming to string together another lengthy unbeaten streak.

Arsene Wenger's boys suffered successive defeats to Everton and Manchester City in mid-December, but have bounced back nicely and will face a unique challenge when they host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners squeaked out a 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day courtesy of an 86th-minute header from Olivier Giroud. Arsenal (11-4-3) struggled a bit to deal with the typically defensive-minded West Brom, and the visitors had a prime opportunity to take the lead on 71 minutes, but broke through late on

They will hope to get out to a better start Sunday.

But Wenger knows this London derby will have a little extra juice given Sam Allardyce's appointment as Palace manager. He acknowledged that Allardyce has the experience and quality to keep Palace from going down.

"What he did at Sunderland last year, he has been absolutely sensational," Wenger said. "The success in every club is at a different level and the job of a manager is to take the best out of the potential of a team and that's different at every level. Sometimes, to take the best out of a team is to avoid relegation.

"If you are at Hull today and you avoid relegation, you have done a superb job, maybe as good as the one who will win the league. It's just down to competence and making the right decisions to prepare the team well."

On the injury front for the Gunners, Kieran Gibbs will miss this clash with a knee problem suffered Monday. Defender Shkodran Mustafi is fit to play after his removal from the West Brom match.

Crystal Palace (4-4-10) come into the match winless in their last four Premier League fixtures, but there is a renewed sense of hope behind Allardyce.

The south London outfit gave a better performance on Boxing Day, taking the lead through a 26th-minute tally from Yohan Cabaye. However, the Eagles were pegged back 19 minutes from time as Troy Denney equalised for Watford from the spot and the clubs finished 1-1.

Despite the dropped points, Palace captain Scott Dann urged his side to take positives from the effort.

"If you can't win then make sure that you don't end up losing the game and that is the way it has finished but when you look at the game, chances and decisions, then you would have to say we have dropped two points," he said. "It's a point away from home and we have to take the positives."

Arsenal have won eight of their last 11 Premier League games against Crystal Palace, drawing the other three. Palace's only Premier League win against Arsenal came in October 1994 at Highbury.