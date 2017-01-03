Crosby, McDavid, Price, Subban voted NHL All-Star captains

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators were voted as divisional captains for the 3-on-3 tournament at the upcoming NHL All-Star Game.

Crosby will serve as captain of the Metropolitan Division, Price the Atlantic, McDavid the Pacific and Subban the Central, if he's healthy. Subban has been out of the lineup since Dec. 15 with a lower-body injury and is expected to miss more time.

If Subban can't play, he'd be replaced by the second-leading vote getter in the Central. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks were second and third in voting as of Dec. 27.

The 3-on-3 tournament takes place Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.