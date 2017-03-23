Croatia PM appeals for no hooliganism at Ukraine game

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) -- Croatia's prime minister is appealing on soccer fans to behave during an upcoming World Cup qualifying match against Ukraine.

Andrej Plenkovic urged all state institutions to make sure that Friday's game in Zagreb passes without incidents.

Plenkovic's appeal comes only weeks after a masked man chased a referee with a metal bar during a local league match between Hajduk and Rijeka. Hajduk was fined over the incident and ordered to play two games in an empty stadium.

There have been other incidents in the past involving Croatian fans.

Plenkovic has urged ''all those who wish our country well'' to refrain from ''hooliganism.'' He says ''we must all take responsibility so that everything passes in order.''

Croatia is in Group I with Ukraine, Iceland, Turkey, Finland and Kosovo.