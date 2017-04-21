Critical Clasico Regio, top teams clash and more talking points ahead of Liga MX Round 15

Three weeks. That's all that remains of the Liga MX Clausura before we move into the playoff round.

In addition to teams fighting to finish in the top eight and earn a spot in the Liguilla, there's also a relegation battle on. Veracruz currently is set to go down, but Jaguares and Morelia both sit essentially one point ahead. These final three weeks will be critical for avoiding the drop, but much of the talk this week focuses on teams doing significantly better.

Let's dig into the chatter and highlight some of the best storylines ahead of the 15th round of the Liga MX Clausura:

It's a big weekend for ... Monterrey rivals

Monterrey and Tigres meet Saturday night at the Estadio BBVA in the 115th Clasico Regio. The crosstown rivals will, as they always do, fight for supremacy of a city passionate about the sport. But there's more at stake for each team than simply cross-town bragging rights.

Tigres are still fighting to get into the playoffs, with the reigning champion currently ninth – one point outside the playoff positions. Monterrey, meanwhile, is looking to avenge its previous defeat at the Estadio BBVA. Rayados have run off 17 matches undefeated at home in league play since May's playoff loss to Tigres (though Monterrey went through in the quarterfinal on aggregate) and have won their last five games.

Guido Pizarro, the hard-nosed Argentine who holds down the midfield for Tigres and generated controversy with a profane quote directed toward Monterrey last season, is questionable because of a broken nose suffered in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final. That could see Lucas Zelarayan move into a starting role or Luis "Chaka" Rodriguez coming up from right back if Luis Advincula is back to full fitness.

Don't miss ... Tijuana vs. Toluca

Is there anything Aviles Hurtado can't do? The Colombian attacking midfielder moved into a tie for the lead in the Golden Boot race with a goal in a 2-1 win over Chiapas last weekend that extended Xolos' unbeaten run to five matches.

But visiting the Estadio Caliente is Toluca, which comes in as the leader with 26 points. Tijuana is just one behind and would love to take control and make sure sure the second legs of any playoff series are in Tijuana. While the Caliente is historically a fortress for Xolos, they've been uncharacteristically average there recently, winning just one of their last five home matches and losing twice in that spell. The team will be eager to show this snap is just a fluke.

