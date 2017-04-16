Cristie Kerr wins LPGA Lotte in Hawaii for 19th tour title

Cristie Kerr waves after making a putt on the first hole during the third round of the LPGA Tour's ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) -- Cristie Kerr won the LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday for her 19th tour title, closing with a 6-under 66 for a three-stroke victory.

The 39-year-old Kerr broke the tournament record at 20-under 268, a day after shooting 62 at Ko Olina to match the event mark. She earned $300,000 to top $18 million in her career.

Kerr ended a 30-event victory drought since the 2015 season finale. She was 16 under the final two days, soaring into contention with the third-round 62 that included seven back-nine birdies. She made six more birdie putts the final round, taking the lead on the 14th hole.

The American overcame sponsor invite Su-Yeon Jang, the South Korean player who led after the second and third rounds and was five ahead of Kerr after three holes Saturday.

Jang had a 70 to drop into a tie for second with top-ranked Lydia Ko (64) and In Gee Chun (67).

Canadian Alena Sharp, looking for her first LPGA Tour win in her 241st start, bogeyed the final hole for a 70 to finish alone in fifth at 16 under, a shot ahead of second-ranked So Yeon Ryu (67).

Third-ranked Ariya Jutanigarn (69) and Stacy Lewis (6) were 14 under.