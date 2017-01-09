Cristiano Ronaldo, Carli Lloyd win FIFA Best Player of the Year awards

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Best FIFA Male Player of the Year and United States national team star Carli Lloyd took women’s honors in the global soccer governing body’s newly-created annual awards.

Ronaldo beat out longtime rival Lionel Messi and fellow finalist Antoine Griezmann and kissed “The Best” trophy after FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s presentation. The victory completed the Real Madrid and Portugal star’s anticipated sweep of 2016’s top honors. Ronaldo also won the Ballon d’Or, the award voted on by the world soccer media and had been merged with FIFA’s annual honor from 2010 to 2015 before their surprising split last September.

The 31-year-old helped Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League crown and finally captured a major title with Portugal at the European Championships last summer. Ronaldo, who turns 32 on February 5, has been named Player of the Year four times.

“2016 was the best year of my career,” he said.

Lloyd enjoyed a repeat as the top player of the women’s game, winning FIFA Best honors over Germany’s Melanie Behringer and Brazil legend Marta. After leading the U.S. to the 2015 World Cup, the 34-year-old Lloyd admitted that the 2016 award was somewhat unexpected after a year in which the top-ranked Americans were eliminated in the quarterfinals at the Rio Olympics.

The USWNT and Houston Dash star thanked her teammates – “I wouldn’t be standing up here without them” – and also gave a shoutout to U.S. Soccer and its president Sunil Gulati despite the national team’s ongoing dispute over equal pay with the American federation.

“I’m very honored to win this award again,” Lloyd said.

Coach of the Year honors went to Leicester City’s Claudio Ranieri and former German women’s national team manager Silvia Neid.