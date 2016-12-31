Crawford is Ready to Roll

In the Crease is back for the 2016-17 season. This column will provide you with everything you need to know about goaltending and who to start and sit in the upcoming week. I’ll give you some Great options, Good options and Goalies to avoid every week.





Week of January 2-8

Great Options

Corey Crawford-Chicago Blackhawks

Schedule: Mon @ STL (Winter Classic), Thu vs. BUF, Fri vs. CAR, Sun vs. NSH

Crawford’s 1-1-1 since returning from his appendectomy, but that record is a little misleading. He’s been solid since coming back and that should continue into next week. The Winter Classic matchups against the Blues won’t be easy and the ‘Hawks will follow that up with home dates against Buffalo, Carolina and Nashville. Expect Crawford to get one of the starts against the Sabres and Hurricanes and he’ll likely start against the Preds. He’ll likely get three starts this week, which makes him one of the top fantasy plays of the week at his position. Crawford has a 13-7-3 record with a 2.28 goals-against-average and a .928 save percentage.

Sergei Bobrovsky-Columbus Blue Jackets

Schedule: Tue vs. EDM, Thu @ WSH, Sat vs. NYR, Sun vs. PHI

The Blue Jackets don’t have an easy schedule this week, but it’s hard to argue against a team that’s rattled of 14 consecutive victories. The good news is that three of their four games will be played at home. Bobrovsky’s been an important part of the winning streak. He’s between the pipes for 12 of those 14 contests. He has a 23-5-2 record with a 1.95 goals-against-average and a .934 save percentage. I’m not gonna be the one to bet against him or his team right now.

Martin Jones-San Jose Sharks

Schedule: Tue vs. LAK, Thu vs. MIN, Sat vs. DET

Jones has been on a bit of a run of late. He’s picked up three consecutive wins over Calgary, Edmonton and Anaheim and his team will play three games at home this week. Jones was given the night off in Friday’s game against Philadelphia, which means the Sharks will probably allow him to start every game over the next seven days. Jones has been terrific at home this season, as he has a 10-4-0 record with a 1.65 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage at the Shark Tank this year. There’s big-week potential with Jones.

Tuukka Rask-Boston Bruins

Schedule: Mon @ NJ, Thu vs. EDM, Sat @ FLA, Sun @ CAR

The Bruins have been up and down this season, but Rask has been one of the most consistent performers on the team. Having him in goal clearly gives his team the best chance to win. The Bruins have four games this week and three of them are on the road. Don’t be surprised if Rask gets the nod in four those games with backup Anton Khudobin starting one of the games on the weekend. Rask currently has an 18-7-3 record with a 1.96 goals-against-average and a .927 save percentage in 2016-17.

Good Options

Braden Holtby-Washington Capitals

Schedule: Tue vs. TOR, Thu vs. CBJ, Sat @ OTT

Holtby enters the week having won just one of his last five games, but he’s allowed two goals or less in all but one of those contests. Look for the Caps starter to be between the pipes in two of the next three contests. If he can continue to limit the opposition to two goals or less, the wins will start coming. Holtby has a 15-8-4 record with a 2.02 goals-against-average and a .928 save percentage.

Carey Price-Montreal Canadiens

Schedule: Tue @ NSH, Wed @ DAL, Sat @ TOR

Many expect Price to be in the “great” category every week, but there’s a few reasons why he isn’t. Price’s numbers have come down quite a bit in December and his schedule has no home dates this week. The Canadiens have shown that they won’t start Price in back-to-back games so expect him to get one start on Tuesday or Wednesday followed by a game against Toronto. He’s dropped each of his last two games and he’s given up seven goals in those contests. Price has an 18-5-3 record with a 1.99 goals-against-average and a .931 save percentage in 2016-17.

