Crawford is Ready to Roll

In the Crease is back for the 2016-17 season. This column will provide you with everything you need to know about goaltending and who to start and sit in the upcoming week. I’ll give you some Great options, Good options and Goalies to avoid every week.
Week of January 2-8
Great Options
Corey Crawford-Chicago Blackhawks
Schedule: Mon @ STL (Winter Classic), Thu vs. BUF, Fri vs. CAR, Sun vs. NSH
Crawford’s 1-1-1 since returning from his appendectomy, but that record is a little misleading. He’s been solid since coming back and that should continue into next week. The Winter Classic matchups against the Blues won’t be easy and the ‘Hawks will follow that up with home dates against Buffalo, Carolina and Nashville. Expect Crawford to get one of the starts against the Sabres and Hurricanes and he’ll likely start against the Preds. He’ll likely get three starts this week, which makes him one of the top fantasy plays of the week at his position. Crawford has a 13-7-3 record with a 2.28 goals-against-average and a .928 save percentage.
Sergei Bobrovsky-Columbus Blue Jackets
Schedule: Tue vs. EDM, Thu @ WSH, Sat vs. NYR, Sun vs. PHI
The Blue Jackets don’t have an easy schedule this week, but it’s hard to argue against a team that’s rattled of 14 consecutive victories. The good news is that three of their four games will be played at home. Bobrovsky’s been an important part of the winning streak. He’s between the pipes for 12 of those 14 contests. He has a 23-5-2 record with a 1.95 goals-against-average and a .934 save percentage. I’m not gonna be the one to bet against him or his team right now.
Martin Jones-San Jose Sharks
Schedule: Tue vs. LAK, Thu vs. MIN, Sat vs. DET
Jones has been on a bit of a run of late. He’s picked up three consecutive wins over Calgary, Edmonton and Anaheim and his team will play three games at home this week. Jones was given the night off in Friday’s game against Philadelphia, which means the Sharks will probably allow him to start every game over the next seven days. Jones has been terrific at home this season, as he has a 10-4-0 record with a 1.65 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage at the Shark Tank this year. There’s big-week potential with Jones.
Tuukka Rask-Boston Bruins
Schedule: Mon @ NJ, Thu vs. EDM, Sat @ FLA, Sun @ CAR
The Bruins have been up and down this season, but Rask has been one of the most consistent performers on the team. Having him in goal clearly gives his team the best chance to win. The Bruins have four games this week and three of them are on the road. Don’t be surprised if Rask gets the nod in four those games with backup Anton Khudobin starting one of the games on the weekend. Rask currently has an 18-7-3 record with a 1.96 goals-against-average and a .927 save percentage in 2016-17.
Good Options
Braden Holtby-Washington Capitals
Schedule: Tue vs. TOR, Thu vs. CBJ, Sat @ OTT
Holtby enters the week having won just one of his last five games, but he’s allowed two goals or less in all but one of those contests. Look for the Caps starter to be between the pipes in two of the next three contests. If he can continue to limit the opposition to two goals or less, the wins will start coming. Holtby has a 15-8-4 record with a 2.02 goals-against-average and a .928 save percentage.
Carey Price-Montreal Canadiens
Schedule: Tue @ NSH, Wed @ DAL, Sat @ TOR
Many expect Price to be in the “great” category every week, but there’s a few reasons why he isn’t. Price’s numbers have come down quite a bit in December and his schedule has no home dates this week. The Canadiens have shown that they won’t start Price in back-to-back games so expect him to get one start on Tuesday or Wednesday followed by a game against Toronto. He’s dropped each of his last two games and he’s given up seven goals in those contests. Price has an 18-5-3 record with a 1.99 goals-against-average and a .931 save percentage in 2016-17.
Jake Allen-St. Louis Blues
Schedule: Mon vs. CHI, Thu vs. CAR, Sat vs. DAL
Allen got the hook in Friday’s game against the Predators after he allowed three goals on 14 shots in 40 minutes. The Blues’ upcoming schedule isn’t a walk in the park, but there’s some fantasy upside to it. He’ll likely be the starter for the Winter Classic against Chicago and he could realistically start both home dates against Carolina and Dallas. Allen’s been cold in the last little while, but I think he’s a solid bet to pull off two wins this week. He has a 16-9-3 record with a 2.67 goals-against-average and a .903 save percentage.
Cam Talbot-Edmonton Oilers
Schedule: Tue @ CBJ, Thu @ BOS, Sat @ NJ, Sun @ OTT
There’s good news and bad news with the Oilers’ schedule this week. They’ll play four games, which is great for Talbot’s fantasy owners, but all of those games are on the road. They’ll have an extremely tough matchup in Columbus before they take on Boston, New Jersey and Ottawa. Talbot’s rolling as well and that’s a good sign for his fantasy stock. He’s 4-0-1 in his last five and he’s given up two goals or less in four of those games.
Avoid these Netminders
Frederik Andersen-Toronto Maple Leafs
Schedule: Tue @ WSH, Fri @ NJ, Sat vs. MTL
Andersen’s currently riding a three-game winning streak, but that could change this week. The Leafs will open the week with a clash in Washington, which won’t be an easy matchup. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Andersen start that game and the game against Montreal. Those are two difficult matchups against two of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. Andersen has a 15-8-6 record with a 2.47 goals-against-average and a .925 save percentage. Stay away this week.
Steve Mason-Philadelphia Flyers
Schedule: Wed vs. NYR, Sat vs. TB, Sun @ CBJ
Since rattling off eight consecutive wins between Nov. 29 and Dec. 14, Mason has won just two of his last eight contests, and now he suffered an injury in Friday's loss. Even if he is healthy, the Flyers will get home dates against the Rangers and Lightning before taking on the red-hot Blue Jackets in Columbus on Sunday. Expect Mason to get the nod in two of his team’s three games, but the matchups won’t be easy. He has a 14-12-4 record with a 2.78 goals-against-average and a .905 save percentage in 2016-17. I’d stay away from him this week.
Petr Mrazek-Detroit Red Wings
Schedule: Wed @ ANA, Thu @ LAK, Sat @ SJ
Mrazek has watched Jared Coreau start ahead of him in two of Detroit’s last three games, which isn’t surprising giving the way he’s played of late. He’s dropped back-to-back games and three of his last four, and he’s given up three goals or more in six straight contests. Mrazek has a 9-8-3 record with a 3.11 goals-against-average and a .896 save percentage. There are better fantasy options.
Peter Budaj-Los Angeles Kings
Schedule: Tue @ SJ, Thu vs. DET, Sat vs. MIN
Budaj’s been a pleasant surprise this season. No one expected him to be a capable starting goaltender and he’s proven them all wrong so far. Unfortunately for Budaj and the Kings, they’ll face a stiff test this week, as they take on the Sharks on the road before hosting the Red Wings and Wild. One of the problems with Budaj’s fantasy stock is that his team hasn’t been scoring enough. The Kings have scored two goals or less in six of their last seven games and that’s not enough to help any goalie. If he gets the start against Detroit on Thursday, Budaj would be a decent option in daily fantasy leagues. Outside of that, he won’t offer much in terms of standard fantasy value.
