Coyotes survive rally to hand Devils 10th straight loss, 5-4

Arizona Coyotes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) falls to the ice as he tries to keep the puck away from New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Tobias Reider and Anthony DeAngelo each had a goal and assist and the Arizona Coyotes survived a furious New Jersey rally to hand the Devils their 10th consecutive loss, 5-4 on Saturday night.

The Coyotes led 4-0 early in the second period, but needed the goal from the rookie DeAngelo with 6:29 to play for what proved to be the winning margin.

DeAngelo's goal, a patient shot through traffic from the slot, put Arizona up 5-3 before John Moore's backhanded upper shelf shot past goalie Mike Smith cut it to 5-4 with 4:58 remaining.

Smith preserved the victory by blocking Taylor Hall's penalty shot with 2:38 to play.

Devils goalie Cory Schneider was lifted after allowing four goals on 10 shots in the first 24:13 of the game.

Smith had 26 saves. Schneider's replacement, Keith Kincaid, had 20 saves on 21 shots.

Schneider left after Brendan Perlini's sizzling one-timer from the top of the left circle on a power play 3:59 into the second period.

The Coyotes were up 2-0 before the game was three minutes old.

The first came 1:27 into the game when Radim Vrbata took a pass from Max Domi in front of the net and tapped it past Schneider. Devils coach John Hynes challenged that Arizona was offside on the play but the goal was upheld.

A nearly identical score followed 1:26 later, this time the pass was from Jordan Martinook found Rieder open in front of the net. Rieder knocked it into the open left side of the net for his career-best 15th goal of the season and it was 2-0.

Arizona made it a three-goal first period, again from in front of the net. The power-play goal by Jakob Chychrun, with an assist by Rieder, made it three scores in eight first-period shots for the Coyotes. It was only the fourth power-play goal in the past 41 tries.

Shortly after Schneider's exit, the Devils got a power-play goal from Kyle Palmieri with a pretty assist from Hall to make it 4-1.

New Jersey got its second goal when the puck skipped over the stick of Arizona's Luke Schenn and right to Beau Bennett, who shot the puck high into the left corner of the net, over the goalie, to make it 4-2 with 7:51 still to play in the second period.

Just 17 seconds into the third period, Palmieri scored his second of the game to cut the lead to 4-3.

NOTES: New Jersey center Travis Zajac was with his wife for the birth Saturday of the couple's daughter Anya Zia. ... Devils defenseman Andy Greene was back after missing three games for personal reasons. ... New Jersey has been outscored 28-15 in its losing streak. ... Vrbata pulled ahead of Jeremy Roenick and Laurie Boschman into eighth in the Coyotes all-time scoring list with 153 goals. ... Rieder has two goals and four assists in his past five games.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Coyotes: Host Colorado on Monday night.