Cowboys re-sign RB Darren McFadden and OL Johnathan Cooper

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed veteran running back Darren McFadden and guard Jonathan Cooper.

McFadden will go into his 10th NFL season as a backup to Ezekiel Elliott, who has the league's leading rushing as a rookie last season. Cooper gives depth on the offensive line that lost Ron Leary to Denver in free agency.

The Cowboys made the moves Thursday, when running back Lance Dunbar left Dallas for a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams and cornerback Brandon Carr signed for a four-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

McFadden joined the Cowboys in 2015, when he ran for 1,089 yards. But he played only three games last season because of a broken elbow suffered in the offseason. He was the fourth overall pick by the Raiders during the 2008 draft.

Cooper joined Dallas before the playoffs this past season but didn't play in a divisional loss to Green Bay by the NFC's top seed.

The seventh overall pick in 2013 by Arizona, Cooper missed his rookie season after breaking a leg in the preseason. He started 11 of 24 games over the next two seasons with the Cardinals before getting traded to New England last year.

Cooper ended up in Cleveland for five games in 2016 before being released.

Leary lost his starting job to La'el Collins two years ago before getting it back after Collins' season-ending toe injury last year. Collins is expected to start again.

---

