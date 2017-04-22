cover32 Packers end of the week Q&A – 4/21/17

Each week on Friday a member of the cover32 Packers staff will answer the burning question surrounding the team. This week it is Managing Editor Bobby Burack

1. The full 2017 NFL schedule was released in full yesterday, the Packers are a team that historically starts slow. How does this schedule look going into the season?

Home: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Seattle.

Away: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas.

Burack: The Packers begin their season at home against the Seahawks in a game that could go in many different directions. For the first time in awhile the Pack look better on paper than Seattle, well, before the draft. As of now, it is not yet clear if Richard Sherman will be on the roster or not. Either way, this should be a tight one. It does not get easier for the Packers as they travel to Atlanta the following week for the opening of the Falcons’ new stadium. The other roads game that will tough are heading to Dallas and Pittsburg, both games the Packers will probably be betted on to lose over in Vegas. They do, however, have the bye at exactly the week most teams prefer, week 8. The bye will be the perfect week to look at some things and get some rest.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Draft: Is Joe Mixon falling off draft boards as draft approaches

What’s Trending: StandingPats Video; Non-White House attendees speak up

Around the NFL: Eli Manning “angry” about fake sports memorabilia allegations

cover32 Reaction: Has suicide become a problem amongst former NFL players

Free Agency News: Cowboys add veteran safety to bolster secondary ahead of draft

2. It was reported earlier this week, that Aaron Rodgers would no longer be playing golf to focus on his new healthier lifestyle. Rodgers said in regards. “As much as I love golf, it’s kind of taken a back seat to my workouts.” What does this mean for the already dominant quarterback?

Burack: Look, the way Aaron Rodgers was playing towards the end of last season was as high as the level of the position had ever been played at. The guy is the best in the league, there is not even a close second. Anything to make to him better just adds insult to injury to the rest of the league. Every time Rodgers has made a statement this offseason he seems more focused and driven than ever before. All this could make one believe he is primed for an MVP year. Even known Rodgers-hater, Skip Bayless believes he is in for the year of his career.

http://

“[Aaron Rodgers] is poised to have a monstrous year this year, possibly the best year of his career.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/OivxEBZQah — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 19, 2017

3. The newest member of the cover32 Packers staff Diondray Premo made the case the Packers Super Bowl window may be in jeopardy, is that the case? The team has not made it back since their 2010 win.

Burack: First off, happy to have Diondray aboard as the site is growing. The Packers are still a team that can beat anyone at any place; however, it is time to get back there. To be fair, most years injuries have been the main reason for them coming up short. They had Seattle beat, ready to advance to the Super Bowl, but with a hobbled Rodgers were unable to hang on. Last year, they had a secondary that was depleted, unable to cover any of the Falcons receivers. Most of the blame needs to be put on the shoulders of the front office. Time-and-time again they refuse to spend money in free agency and instead build through the draft. It is not working, they owe Rodgers a few free agent moves. If they are not paying attention, let’s make this clear, they will once again be wasting a Hall of Fame quarterback.

–– Bobby Burack covers the Green Bay Packers and is the Managing Editor for cover32 Packers. Connect and follow on Twitter @bburack16.

The post cover32 Packers end of the week Q&A – 4/21/17 appeared first on Cover32.