Couture lifts Sharks past Lightning 2-1

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Jonathan Drouin (27) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Logan Couture scored 22 seconds into the third period and the San Jose Sharks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night.

Ryan Carpenter also scored for the Sharks, who won their third straight and fifth in seven games overall.

Jonathan Drouin scored for the Lightning, who fell to 2-6-1 in their last nine games and 2-9-3 over their past 14 road games.

Rookie Aaron Dell stopped 24 of 25 shots to improve to 8-2. Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 22 of 24 shots.

Following a scoreless first period during which the goalies combined to stop 18 shots, Carpenter got the Sharks on the scoreboard five minutes into the second period for his second goal of the season in his second game back with the club.

Paul Martin passed it to Carpenter, whose shot deflected off a defenseman's ankle and past Vasilevskiy.

Drouin tied it less than two minutes later on a power-play goal. After taking a pass from Brian Boyle, Drouin avoided a couple of defenders and fired the goal past Dell on a great individual effort.

Another individual effort, this time from the Sharks' Kevin Labanc early in the third period, led to Couture's game-winner.

Labanc battled to win the puck along the board behind the net and freed it to Couture, whose shot took Vasilevskiy by surprise.

NOTES: Lightning D Victor Hedman missed his third straight game due to illness. ... The Sharks placed Micheal Healy on injured reserve and recalled Joonas Donski from IR. ... Lightning C Brian Boyle has three points in the five games since returning from injury. ... Drouin has points in nine of his last 11 games. ... Couture has goals in three of his last five games.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Travels to Phoenix to take on the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth of a six-game road trip.

Sharks: Remain at home to play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.