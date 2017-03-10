Couture leads San Jose Sharks past Washington Capitals 4-2

San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones, center, celebrates with defensemen Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) and Brent Burns (88) after the Sharks defeated the Washington Capitals 4-2 in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, March 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Logan Couture scored two power-play goals, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night in a matchup of division leaders.

Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski also scored for the Sharks, who have won five of their last six games. Jannik Hansen, acquired in a Feb. 28 trade with Vancouver, appeared in his first game with the Sharks and recorded the first assist on Thornton's goal.

Daniel Winnick and Brett Connolly scored for the Capitals, who lost their second straight since winning five of six.

Martin Jones had 25 saves and improved to 31-16-6. Braden Holtby stopped 20 shots for Washington, dropping to 34-10-5.

The Capitals jumped in front in the first when Winnick took a pass from Jay Beagle, carried it across the crease and flipped it past Jones.

Thornton tied it with his sixth of the season at 8:43. Hansen found him open in front of the net for the easy score.

Pavelski put the Sharks ahead early in the second period. He redirected a Brent Burns shot into the net.

Connelly tied it again with a flip shot over Jones' left shoulder after taking a pass from Kevin Shattenkirk.

Couture's game-winner also followed a Burns shot. Holtby was unable to hang on and Couture reacted quickly in putting the Sharks up with less than two minutes remaining in the second period.

Couture and Burns teamed up again midway through the third period on another redirect in front of the net. It was Couture's 23rd of the season.

NOTES: Winnick scored his first goal in nine games and recorded his second point over that span. ... The Sharks have recorded at least one point in 10 of their last 11 games. ... Sharks D Brent Burns has recorded 13 points over his last 10 games.

UP NEXT:

Capitals: Play at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Sharks: Host the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.