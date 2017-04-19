Of course Grizzlies coach David Fizdale's epic postgame rant has inspired a T-shirt

Let it never be said that the Memphis Grizzlies are a team that lets a marketing opportunity pass them by.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: It’s not too late to get in the game]

After Memphis’ Game 2 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale tore into the officials who called the game, terming them “unprofessional” and “unacceptable” as a result of a free-throw disparity that saw the Spurs attempt 32 free throws to Memphis’ 15:

I’m not gonna let them treat us that way. I know [Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has] got pedigree and I’m a young rookie, but they’re not gonna rook us. That’s unacceptable. That’s unprofessional. My guys dug in that game and earned the right to be in that game. And they did not even give us a chance. Take that for data!

One day later, the Grizz took advantage of one of Fizdale’s two tremendous turns of phrase, emblazoning it on a T-shirt …

As everyone expected, Grizzlies coach David Fizdale’s post-Game 2 rant has gotten the T-shirt treatment. (Image via @memgrizz) More

… before making it available for a Jackson ahead of Game 3 back at FedEx Forum:

Shirts available for $20 at 5pm at @FedExForum, proceeds to Grizzlies Foundation. Also available at https://t.co/vhTFvPxa2G April 20th! — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 18, 2017





That the Grizzlies will put proceeds from the shirts toward charitable efforts is a nice touch. (Pretty smart, too, since one would have to assume the league office wouldn’t look too kindly on Memphis profiting from Coach Fiz raking their refs over the coals.)

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

All that remains to be seen now is how close the shirts will get to equaling the charitable contribution that’s sure to be coming when the NBA slaps Fizdale with the inevitable fine … and whether the team’s got another catchphrase-inspired sartorial trick up its sleeve for Game 4:

I'm cool if Grizzlies give out those shirts for Game 3. But if they lose, they have to come back with, "They not gon' rook us," for Game 4 — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) April 18, 2017





More NBA coverage:

– – – – – – –

Dan Devine is an editor for Ball Don’t Lie on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at devine@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YourManDevine