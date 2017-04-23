Could Myles Garrett fall to the Bears?

I know what you all are thinking. And before you all find where I live and light my house on fire, I don’t think this will happen, either. But bear with me here.

Former Chicago Bears scout Greg Gabriel tweeted this scenario out yesterday morning:

SF supposedly wants Watson, if Cleveland is actually dumb enough to take Trubisky at 1 then QB's could go 1,2. Would throw 1st totally off — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) April 22, 2017





If the Browns and the 49ers were to both pick quarterbacks with the first two picks, then the Bears would end up with the crown jewel of the 2017 NFL Draft: Myles Garrett. This scenario is unlikely, but it would be interesting, nonetheless.

Garrett is the consensus top guy in this year’s class. Many believe the Texas A&M edge rusher to be the best defensive prospect to enter the draft since Von Miller. Like Miller, Garrett is a phenomenal athlete who has NFL-caliber size and strength, to boot. I mean, how many 272-pound men could put up the Combine numbers that he did? He has the trait to become a top-tier player in the NFL.

The Bears just used a first-round pick on an edge rusher last year, when they selected Leonard Floyd at No. 9. Because of that – plus the fact that they also have Pernell McPhee, Willie Young and (for now) Lamarr Houston – edge rusher isn’t a big need for them at the moment. However, general manager Ryan Pace has stuck to a best-player-available approach in his drafts with the team. He would be crazy if Garrett wasn’t the No. 1 available guy on his board.

Plus, it’s not like McPhee and Young are gonna be around forever. Young will be 32 this season, while McPhee will be 29 and December. The latter of the two, although dominant when healthy, is coming off of a serious knee injury. Adding Garrett to the group would ensure that their pass-rushing unit stays dominant for years to come. Could you imagine a duo of Leonard Floyd and Myles Garrett off the edge? That’s a duo that would give any quarterback nightmares.

Obviously though, this probably won’t happen. If, by chance, the Browns choose to pick Mitch Trubisky, then odds are the 49ers will gladly snatch Garrett up. However, there now appears to be a slim chance that he could fall to the Bears at No. 3.

Hey, a guy can dream, right?

