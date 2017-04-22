Serie A: It could be my last year - Napoli boss Sarri unsure over future

Ahead of Napoli's Serie A clash with Sassuolo, Maurizio Sarri has acknowledged that he may well leave Napoli when his current deal runs out.

Napoli sit third in Serie A and face Sassuolo on Sunday as they bid to overtake Roma in the race for second place behind Juventus.

Sarri has reformed Napoli since taking over at the start of the 2015-16 campaign and a key member of his squad, Lorenzo Insigne, recently signed a new long-term contract with the club.

However, despite expressing his delight at securing Insigne's future in Naples, Sarri remained coy in regards to his own situation.

"Napoli are in a strong era and egotistically speaking I am happy to represent it, but for the long-term future there are many issues to be evaluated," said Sarri, who still harbours hopes of winning the Serie A title with Napoli.

"The club cannot currently plan for the Scudetto, as there are much stronger sides out there.

"We are growing in terms of mentality, but must work on the almost maniacal attention to detail. This side is ready to fight for its objectives, but we can take nothing for granted.

"My contract expires next year, so seeing as there are clauses in place for me and for the club, in theory it could be my last year.

"It's not something that bothers me that much, as in Serie B and Serie C, my contracts were always about to run out.

"I have no idea and I am not thinking about [my future]. I told Aurelio [De Laurentiis] that the Scudetto cannot be won if certain things don't change, but it is our duty to believe in dreams."