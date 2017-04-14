Corruption probe involves 6 of Brazil's World Cup stadiums

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) -- A sprawling corruption probe of the country's biggest constructor now involves half of Brazil's 2014 World Cup stadiums.

Testimonies from Odebrecht executives published Wednesday by Brazil's top court indicated irregularities in the construction or financing of six World Cup arenas.

The stadiums are the historic Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, which hosted the tournament final, the new Arena Corinthians and venues in Brasilia, Recife, Fortaleza and Manaus.

The testimonies open the door for investigations of possible corruption, illegal campaign financing and fraud, allegedly involving politicians who planned and organized the tournament.

In the Arena Corinthians alone, executives said that a stadium that should have cost about $100 million ended up with a price tag of more than $300 million.