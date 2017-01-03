Cornelius scores 24, No. 14 Miami women beat Pitt 82-50

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Laura Cornelius made 8 of 8 from the field, including six 3-pointers, and both of her free throw attempts to finish with a career-high 24 points and No. 14 Miami beat Pittsburgh 82-50 on Monday night.

Jessica Thomas added 10 points for Miami (12-2, 1-1 ACC), which scored 30 points off Pitt's season-high 26 turnovers.

Aysia Bugg's 3-pointer gave Pitt (9-5, 0-1) a one-point lead with 5:29 left in the first quarter but the Hurricanes scored 16 of the next 18 points to made it 24-11 going into the second. The Panthers, who came in averaging 12.3 turnovers per game (tied for eighth fewest in the country), committed nine turnovers during that run and went scoreless for the final three minutes, 31 seconds.

Pitt opened the second quarter with a 9-3 run to trim its deficit to 27-20 with 6:59 left in the half, but didn't score after that until Destinie Gibbs hit a jumper with eight seconds to go and Cornelius scored 13 points during a 21-2 run that gave Miami a 48-22 halftime lead.

Brandi Harvey-Carr scored 14 points for Pitt, which was limited to its lowest scoring output of the season.