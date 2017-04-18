Corey Perry gets lucky bounce, Ducks go up 3-0 (Video)

It’s hard to call the Anaheim Ducks’ 5-4 victory over the Calgary Flames, going up 3-0 in their Western Conference series, a fluky one. They rallied from a 4-1 deficit to force overtime. They earned that.

But Corey Perry’s overtime game-winner at 1:30 of overtime? Yeah, that was a little lucky.

Perry threw the puck to the Calgary net from the side boards. Elliott made the stop, but his save went directly off Flames defenseman Michael Stone in front of the net and back into the goal for the Anaheim win.

“Those bounces are caused by things that different things that had happened before it gets to that point,” said Stone. “It’s not what we wanted.”

Said Elliott: “I didn’t feel I played very well and let the team [down] a little bit … it’s tough to swallow right now.”

The fact is that the Ducks sensed their goalie didn’t have it, and pulled John Gibson after giving up four goals on 16 shots. Jonathan Bernier made 16 saves in relief.

—

