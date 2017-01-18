Coreau, Red Wings look to remain hot vs. Bruins

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are looking for their first three-game winning streak since October, while the Boston Bruins are searching for answers.

Detroit (19-19-6) hosts Boston (23-18-5) at Joe Louis Arena for an 8 p.m. game on Wednesday.

The Red Wings are coming off a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday and a 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens two days later.

Rookie goalie Jared Coreau made 18 saves against Montreal for his second career shutout and Thomas Vanek scored the game's only goal. It was Vanek's team-leading 12th tally of the season.

"There's no question that we know where those teams are in the standings," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill told www.mlive.com. "So when you're able to beat those teams -- and I think in a lot of ways outplay them -- you walk out and say, 'When we play the right way, we can be a pretty good hockey team.'

"Now, I think we know that but it certainly helps when you have results."

Captain Henrik Zetterberg said now Detroit has to keep it going against the Bruins.

"Boston comes in next game, so another tough opponent," he said. "We just got to keep doing these things and play well out there and then we have a chance of winning games."

The Bruins canceled practice to "regroup" after a 4-0 loss to the New York Islanders at home on Monday.

"We can look at our players and maybe it's not as good as it was," Boston coach Claude Julien told CBS Boston. "But it's still not as big a reason to lose games like you do at home -- it's unacceptable. Our teams are prepared the same way on the road as they are at home, so there's got to be something that's got to be better and we're certainly working on trying to make our team better at home. Because somehow, the preparation is the same but the results aren't the same."

Boston had just come off a 3-1-1 road trip.

"I still believe in this group. I never have not believed in this group," Julien said. "Having said that, I think they also understand there's work to be done and there are challenges ahead."

Boston snapped Detroit's six-game winning on Oct. 29, with a 1-0 win at Joe Louis Arena.

Vanek has a six-game point streak, in which he has five goals and four assists.

"He creates a lot out of nothing," Zetterberg said about Vanek.

Vanek has 30 points, which is second to Zetterberg's 31 for the team lead.

Coreau, who was also in goal in the win over Pittsburgh, is 5-1-1 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.