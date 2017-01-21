Clock malfunction helps Texas A&M complete comeback win over Georgia

Texas A&M picked up its tenth win of the season on a controversial ending. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Georgia blew a double-digit second half lead on the road Saturday against Texas A&M, but still had a chance to win in the final seconds.

After a Robert Williams bucket with 20 seconds to go gave the Aggies a 63-62 lead — their first since the 5:48 mark in the first half — the Bulldogs regained possession. UGA guard J.J. Frazier dribbled some time off the clock and fed the post to big man Yante Maten, who was fouled.

But there was one problem. There was no time left on the clock when Maten, who had a game-high 19 points, was fouled — and nobody in the arena knew it.

View photos clock malfunction More

As Frazier worked to create an open look, the clock mistakenly stopped at 5.6 seconds because of an apparent “belt pack malfunction.” Because of this, the officials consulted the replay monitor and used a stopwatch to determine the amount of time that passed between the clock stopping and the foul on Maten.

From there, the officials ruled that the foul occurred after the final buzzer would have sounded, so there was no foul and A&M won the game.

The ending put the cap on a brutal collapse in the game’s final minutes for Georgia. The Bulldogs led by 10 at halftime and pushed the lead to as large as 13 in the second half. The lead was back to 10, 60-50, with 5:04 to play. But from there, the Bulldogs, who struggled mightily with A&M’s press defense, turned it over on six of their final eight possessions, coughing up the lead in the process.

[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]

The loss drops Georgia to 12-7 overall and 3-3 in SEC play. For A&M, this is just its second conference win of the year. Overall, the Aggies are 10-8 overall and just 2-5 in league play.

– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @SamDCooper