Consistency not sizzle the key to Andersen's success with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have not been accustomed to strong goaltending in recent seasons.

James Reimer had his moments and Jonathan Bernier his stretches, but by and large since Eddy Belfour left town the crease hasn’t been defended so much as occupied.

That has changed this season with the addition of Frederik Andersen. The former Anaheim Ducks netminder has been everything the Maple Leafs could have hoped when they traded two valuable draft picks for the Dane and bestowed a five-year, $25-million contract upon him.

Andersen has logged a massive workload playing in 39 of 46 games with a 2.55 Goals Against Average and .921 save percentage. A rough start and some poor work in the shootout are the only blemishes on his very strong season.

On Wednesday night, Andersen completed his second straight shutout — shining a spotlight on a campaign that has often gone unappreciated in light of the efforts of the Maple Leafs’ dazzling rookies. It was the first back-to-back shutouts by a Toronto goalie since Ben Scrivens managed the feat in 2013.

It’s easy to say that Andersen is the best goaltender the Maple Leafs have had in years, but what makes him so much better than his unimpressive peers? Andersen’s style is quiet and he rarely makes an unbelievable save that makes opposing shooters question their sanity.

Even some of his biggest saves over his recent shutout streak have been a matter of getting to the right spot quickly and squaring up the shooter rather than an extraordinary feat of athleticism.

One of his best stops against the Calgary Flames’ forward Mikael Backlund fit this description to a tee:

Similarly, against the Detroit Red Wings arguably his best series of saves was textbook butterfly with solid lateral movement:

None of this is to say that Andersen is incapable of committing some serious larceny from time to time, that’s just not what makes him special right now. The 27-year-old’s best quality as a goaltender is that he simply doesn’t make mistakes.

Advanced hockey statistics site War-on-Ice divides the attacking zone into three zones based on a shooters’ likelihood to score from certain areas of the ice: High-danger, medium-danger and low-danger. Intuitively, the high-danger area is the slot and the area immediately in front of the net while the lowest-danger regions are the left and right point and the sideboards.

What Andersen has done this season with his size and sound positioning is completely shut down low-danger scoring — or put another way, he’s cut out the bad goals. According to Corsica Hockey the Maple Leafs goalie has only conceded three “low-danger” markers in his 39 starts.

The chart below shows Andersen’s save percentage by zone, and where it ranks league-wide:



When it comes to making the tougher saves Andersen has been in the middle of the pack, but he’s getting in front of everything he’s supposed to. That may not be the sexiest profile for a goaltender, but it’s far from an indictment.

After all, an absolutely brilliant save is worth nothing if you let a dribbler past you a few minutes later. Andersen is making shooters work for each and every goal by giving away nothing for free. He’s not plastering himself all over the highlight reels, but sometimes that’s a good thing.

Many of the top Maple Leafs goalie “highlights” in recent years have been of the embarrassing variety, like Bernier’s centre-ice stinker in 2015:

