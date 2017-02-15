Conor McGregor on President Trump protesters: 'It's the wrong mindset'

Conor McGregor has been in the news as of late due to a possible boxing match against pound-for-pound great Floyd Mayweather Jr. sometime in 2017 and his battle with the UFC in regards to him wanting a stake in the company.

It was quite the 2016 for McGregor. Back in November, he became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two world titles at the same time when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become the lightweight champion while already having the featherweight belt.

UFC 205 took place in New York City and came on the heels of Donald Trump becoming the president of the United States. McGregor saw plenty of people protesting Trump getting elected while he was in the city, and the Irishman feels the protesters shouldn’t be placing the blame on politicians.

“I feel like you’re in charge of your own situation,” McGregor told Zach Baron in a GQ cover story. “When you start blaming others for your situation, like I see all these people screaming at these politicians and I was like, ‘It’s the wrong mindset!’”

Also at the end of November, a third MMA association came into the fold, the Mixed Martial Arts Athletes Association (MMAAA). The group, led by former UFC champions Georges St-Pierre, Cain Velasquez and TJ Dillashaw, current welterweight Donald Cerrone and recently retired Tim Kennedy, held a conference call to discuss why they were forming and the goal of wanting to even the playing field between UFC fighters and the MMA promotional giant. During the call, St-Pierre made a plea to McGregor and said he’s a very powerful voice to help UFC fighters get what they want.

But “Notorious” doesn’t necessarily agree with St-Pierre’s sentiment. He feels it is the same issue as the Trump protesters. So don’t expect the biggest box-office attraction in the history of the UFC to be on the picket lines with his fellow fighters.

“I saw this union thing they tried to do––they reminded me of the people that march about the politicians,” McGregor stated. “It’s you gotta do it. You’re in control of yourself. People like to blame others. I think a person should just look at their own situation, look around them, find out what they wish to do, and seek and go and do that. And that’s it … Like all these fighters: ‘This union is gonna save us!’ What do you mean, it’s gonna save you, exactly? … I just think it’s a crazy thing to spend energy on … standing on a [expletive] picket … I don’t know.”

McGregor will be on the cover of the Spring 2017 issue of GQ Style. The magazine hits newsstands first in New York and Los Angeles on Feb. 21 and then nationwide on Feb. 28.