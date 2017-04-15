Connor McDavid scores first NHL playoff goal (Video)

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid scored his first career NHL playoff goal in his team’s to a 2-0 first-round Game 2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

The Oilers captain took the puck in his own end shorthanded, zipped down the wing and fired a wrist shot past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones at the 10:31 mark of the third period. McDavid’s goal put the game at 2-0 in favor of Edmonton.

McDavid became the ninth player in past 30 years to score his first playoff goal within his first two career playoff games played and have it come shorthanded. Edmonton’s victory was the organization’s first postseason win since Game 6 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers are also in the midst of their first postseason appearance since 2006.

Edmonton became the third team in NHL history to win a playoff game by scoring exclusively shorthanded goals. Forward Zack Kassian also scored shorthanded earlier in the game.

The last time the Oilers scored two shorthanded goals in a playoff game was the 1986 Smythe Division Final against the Calgary Flames. Jari Kurri and Wayne Gretzky scored those goals.

The victory prevented the Oilers from dropping both of their home playoff games against the Sharks. Edmonton slowed San Jose’s offense, allowing just 16 shots on goal while peppering Jones with 36 shots on goal. Game 3 is Sunday in San Jose.

