Confusion, dysfunction reign at MSG as Knicks get rocked with Rose missing

An hour and a half before tipoff of the New York Knicks’ Monday meeting with Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans, Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters that everyone on his roster was available save for reserve forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas, who’d been sidelined by an illness. Just under 10 minutes before tipoff, though, news came down that another Knick wouldn’t be suiting up on Monday:





According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Knicks were in the dark about why Derrick Rose wasn’t at Madison Square Garden:

Sources: There are team officials, teammates and close associates unclear of reason for Derrick Rose's absence for Knicks-Pelicans at MSG. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 10, 2017





Sources: At tip-off, Knicks still hadn't been in contact with Derrick Rose. Unclear if they've reached him — or kept trying — during game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 10, 2017





It is very possible Rose could have a legitimate reason for missing game — family-related or otherwise — but that's yet to be determined. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 10, 2017





Rose started 33 of the Knicks’ first 37 games this season, averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 31.9 minutes per game. After going 4-for-14 from the floor through the first three quarters of the Knicks’ Friday game against the Milwaukee Bucks, head coach Jeff Hornacek sat Rose down in the fourth quarter, going with third-string point guard Ron Baker and riding the scoring of Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis to a 118-116 comeback win. Rose returned the next night, scoring 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting in the Knicks’ 14-point road loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks offered no more public comment on Rose’s absence, saying simply that their starting point guard was not with the team. A Knicks representative told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News that “that this did not mean [he was excused for] ‘personal reasons.'” Ian Begley of ESPN.com reported that “at least one team official who tried to reach Rose before the game on Monday was unable to do so,” citing league sources; making matters all the more curious, Rose reportedly attended the Knicks’ Monday morning shootaround, according to Frank Isola of the Daily News.

With Rose’s whereabouts unclear and becoming the evening’s dominant hoops story off the court, the Knicks scarcely looked interested in being on the court. Once again, they gave up open shot after open shot to a bottom-tier offense, allowing a Pelicans club that entered Monday ranked 26th among 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency to score 60 first-half points while drilling 10 of 15 3-point attempts.

Anthony decided to dispense with the pretense late in the third quarter. The All-Star forward picked up a pair of technical fouls, getting himself ejected from the contest with the Knicks trailing by 19 and boos raining down from the disappointed crowd at MSG.

During a stoppage in play with 2:35 left in the second quarter and the Pelicans holding a commanding 82-63 lead, Anthony took it upon himself to exchange words with referee Dan Crawford over a pair of missed jumpers on which he felt he’d been fouled, but hadn’t received the benefit of the whistle. It didn’t go too well for him …

… and it didn’t look too good on him.

I don't care what the frustration level is with the refs or the score but Carmelo Anthony cannot get tossed. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 10, 2017





You just get the feeling Melo didn't want to play in this game anymore. — John Schmeelk (@Schmeelk) January 10, 2017





Anthony finished with 18 points on 7-for-15 shooting to go with six rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes before his departure, and the Pelicans’ Davis continued his onslaught, knocking down the technical free throw and a jumper to push the lead to 22.

One minute later, as Davis pushed the ball in search of another basket after grabbing his 18th rebound, Knicks forward Kyle O’Quinn raced up from behind and fouled him, pushing him headlong into the first row of seats along the baseline in the process:

