Commitment Issues: Signing Day preview

The Rivals podcasting trio of Woody Wommack, Nick Krueger and Rob Cassidy are back with Signing Day only one day away. Our analysts preview tomorrow's festivities, including discussion of Jim Harbaugh's recruiting methods, five-star linebacker Jacob Phillips' flip from Oklahoma to LSU, Tom Herman's close at Texas and more

If you want to listen or subscribe on iTunes, click here.





Open: Rivals100 wide receiver James Robinson runs into trouble on his Ohio State official visit

6:50 -- Jim Harbaugh jumps into a pool over a commit. Is his act getting old?

12:30 -- Five-star linebacker Jacob Phillips flips from Oklahoma to LSU, why are prospects so infatuated with the SEC?

15:40 -- Which prospects will Texas and Tom Herman close with? Has he been a disappointment so far on the recruiting trail?

26:25 -- Making our final predictions on every uncommitted Rivals100 prospect

38:35 -- Tweet of the Week/Rants and Recommendations





