Columbus, D.C. United both searching for first win

Columbus Crew SC and D.C. United are still searching for their first wins of the season as they meet Saturday in Washington in Week 3 of the MLS season.

With more than 30 matches left in the campaign, it's already to the point where Columbus forward Kei Kamara is guaranteeing victory.

"We're confident in our style of play and we know we're better than (last week's 3-1 loss in Houston)," Kamara said Monday in an interview posted on the team's website. "So it's not going to be a problem. We're going to go out to Washington and win."

Unlike D.C., Columbus has at least scored in its first two matches. It's the stretch in between its two goals that has been the trouble.

Chicago's David Accam scored late in the second half to cancel out Ethan Finlay's opener in a 1-1 draw in Week 1. Then in Week 2, Houston had already scored all its goals before Kamara struck in stoppage time of their defeat.

Meanwhile, a stuttering D.C. offense could be helped by the return of Argentine playmaker Luciano Acosta.

After scoring 30 goals in their last 13 matches of the 2016 season, United have been held scoreless through their opening two matches of 2017.

To be fair, Lloyd Sam looked to be ruled incorrectly offsides on a disallowed goal that could've changed the complexion of D.C.'s 4-0 loss to New York City FC last Sunday.

Even so, United lacked ideas on offense while Acosta sat out with an ankle injury, trailing in passing accuracy and possession in both their matches.

Coach Ben Olsen told The Washington Post Acosta would "probably" return Saturday against Columbus, though not necessarily as a starter.

"He got through the whole week (of practice)," Olsen said in the Post. "What minutes does he have? Is he fully ready? We're still looking at him day to day, seeing how he responds after a training session."

Recent history suggests there will be plenty of scoring, with the teams combining for 15 goals over their last five matches since 2015. That includes a 5-0 Columbus home win on Oct. 25, 2015 and a 3-0 D.C. home win on Sept. 28 of last year.