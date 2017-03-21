Colts sign free agent wide receiver Kamar Aiken

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Free agent wide receiver Kamar Aiken has signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Central Florida product spent the past four seasons with Baltimore. He entered the league as an undrafted rookie with the Buffalo Bills in 2011 and spent most of his three years on the practice squad in Buffalo, Chicago and Baltimore. He also played one game for the New England Patriots in 2012.

Aiken had a career season in 2015, leading the Ravens with 75 receptions, 944 yards and five TD catches. Last season, he had 29 catches for 328 yards and one TD.

The move comes one day after Indy signed tight end Brandon Williams from Seattle. The four-year veteran also has played with Carolina and Miami.

