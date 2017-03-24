Colts release veteran DT Arthur Jones

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Indianapolis Colts released defensive tackle Arthur Jones on Friday.

A six-year veteran, Jones was scheduled to cost the team $7.35 million next season. Indianapolis will save $5 million under the salary cap with the move.

Jones did his best work while with Baltimore from 2010-14. He then signed a five-year contract for a total value of $33 million with the Colts, but struggled in Indy. He appeared in 17 games and managed only 1 1-2 sacks and 53 tackles for the Colts.

He was plagued by a series of injuries and also served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancers.

Jones, 30, did not play in 2015 because of an ankle injury. He played in eight games last season, with 15 tackles.

