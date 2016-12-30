Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis announces he's retiring after Sunday's game

Robert Mathis has been with the Indianapolis Colts since 2003. He played 13 seasons with the Colts, missing the 2014 season with injury. To put that in perspective, Peyton Manning also played 13 seasons with the Colts.

One of the greatest players in Colts history will be retiring after Sunday’s game. Mathis announced his retirement plan on Friday.

"This will be 98's last game." –@RobertMathis98 Share your favorite Robert Mathis memories using #ThankYou98. pic.twitter.com/kk3k7tebd0 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 30, 2016





Mathis leaves behind a strong legacy, and will have a good case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and his 122 sacks are 18th in NFL history. He also was a part of the Colts’ 2006 Super Bowl championship team.

Mathis was an underdog story from the start. He came out of Alabama A&M and was a fifth-round pick. He made the Colts in 2003, had 3.5 sacks, and in his second season he posted 10.5 sacks. That was the first of five 10-sack seasons in his career, including a 19.5-sack season in 2013, when he was a first-team All-Pro pick.

Mathis came back from the 2014 Achilles injury to post 11 sacks in his final two seasons. It will be weird for Colts fans next season, when Mathis isn’t on the field anymore.

