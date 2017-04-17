Colts' Andrew Luck reveals he played through shoulder pain for nearly two full seasons

The Indianapolis Colts, like many NFL teams, began their offseason program on Monday.

Among those chatting with reporters was franchise quarterback Andrew Luck, who shed a little light on the shoulder surgery he underwent in January.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Luck revealed that the issues with his throwing shoulder date all the way back to Sept. 27, 2015, a 35-33 Colts win against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans were credited with three sacks and four quarterback hits that day. Luck missed the next two games due to the injury, and the final seven of the season due to rib injuries and a lacerated kidney.

Despite the ongoing shoulder problem, which Indy Star reporter Stephen Holder said is “believed to be related to his labrum,” Luck started 15 games in 2016.

Andrew Luck underwent shoulder surgery in January but there’s no timetable for his return to the field. (AP) More

But after an 8-8 and playoff-less season, Luck made the decision to have surgery.

“It was my decision, ultimately,” he said. “The team gave me all the resources that I felt like I needed to make the best decision. We sat down after the year with our guys in this building and talked and then went out and got a lot of really good opinions from a lot of doctors around the country.

“At the end of the day, I never felt like anybody else was trying to make a decision for me. I made this decision with what I felt was the best information I could find. I have no regrets about going to get surgery.”

One mystery remains: when Luck will return to the field. No one in the Indianapolis organization is saying when he’ll get the green light, and Holder wrote that there isn’t a definitive timetable. No one is going to rush The Franchise, and even he seems patient.

“There were times when you play through pain, there were times when it felt great. The reality is everybody plays through pain in the NFL,” Luck said. “I’ve played through pain every year. This was a little different beast from the standpoint of, as you guys know, my practice schedule was different and altered and certainly that made things difficult from a preparation standpoint.

“There were a couple times during the year where I would get hit in awkward position or an awkward way, and it wouldn’t feel great. And it would be a taxing effort to get ready for the next week and the next week. And it didn’t feel like I could go through that and be productive.”

Luck was sacked 41 times last year; only the Buffalo Bills’ Tyrod Taylor (42) was sacked more.