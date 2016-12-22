Collins leads No. 7 Gonzaga over South Dakota 102-65

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, right, directs his team as assistant coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Dakota in Spokane, Wash., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- In the course of making 18 consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament, No. 7 Gonzaga has set so many program records that comparatively few are left.

They set another one Wednesday night, when they beat South Dakota 102-65 for the best start in team history.

It was their 12th consecutive victory to open the season, breaking the record of 11 set in 1944.

''We should all feel good,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of his team. ''Every task and challenge presented to us, these guys have met it. They're to be commended for that.''

Going 12-0 to open the season ''was an impressive job by these guys,'' Few said, in light of a tough non-conference schedule.

Freshman Zach Collins scored 21 points, making all nine of his field goal attempts, as Gonzaga (12-0) romped to victory.

Nigel Williams-Goss added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Gonzaga, which shot 53 percent.

Matt Mooney and Tyler Flack scored 13 points each for South Dakota (9-6), which couldn't overcome 36 percent shooting.

''This is as good a team as I've seen them have without a doubt,'' South Dakota coach Craig Smith said of Gonzaga. ''They'll be national title contenders.

''I thought we played them tough the first 10 minutes and then kind of lost our will,'' Smith said. ''There are just not a lot of holes out there on their team and they exploited us.''

The Zags concluded a non-conference slate that included victories over Florida, Iowa State, No. 18 Arizona, Washington, Tennessee and San Diego State.

They have only West Coast Conference games remaining on their schedule, prompting Tennessee coach Rick Barnes to wonder last weekend if they might go undefeated through the regular season. The Bulldogs still have to play at least twice against No. 19 Saint Mary's.

Few said Saint Mary's is as tough a league challenger to the Zags as he has seen during the Bulldogs' NCAA run.

South Dakota hung with the Zags early, trailing just 20-18 9 minutes into the game. But the Zags went on a 9-0 run to push the lead to 11 points.

After a South Dakota basket, Gonzaga scored 10 consecutive points, including 3-pointers by Williams-Goss and Johnathan Williams, for a 39-20 lead. The Coyotes were held to one basket over a span of nearly 7 minutes.

Gonzaga led 52-25 at halftime, after shooting 60.6 percent from the field and making 7 of 14 from 3-point range. South Dakota shot only 31 percent in the first half, missing all nine of its 3-point attempts. The Coyotes scored only seven points in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

The fast start continued a trend in which Gonzaga has outscored its previous six opponents by an average of 41-26 in the first half.

South Dakota's shooting improved in the second half, but it couldn't make up any ground on the Bulldogs.

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota: The Coyotes are off to their best start since joining Division I in 2008. Eight different Coyotes have led the team in scoring.

Gonzaga: Gonzaga eclipsed the 1944 Zags, who started the season with 11 consecutive victories. Since joining the NCAA in 1958, the Zags' best start was 9-0 in 2012-13. Gonzaga is holding opponents to 36 percent shooting this season, sixth in the nation. The Bulldogs have trailed in the second half only one time this season, against Florida; they have trailed for less than 34 minutes combined in their 12 games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

An easy win over an overmatched foe does little to enhance the Zags' resume.

STATS

Gonzaga won the rebound battle 47-37 and posted 22 assists.

UP NEXT

South Dakota hosts Omaha on Dec. 29 to open Summit League play.

Gonzaga hosts Pepperdine to open West Coast Conference play on Dec. 29.

