College football satisfaction index: How happy are MWC fans with their coaches?

Pat Forde
College football and basketball columnist
Yahoo Sports US

The college football fan relationship with their favorite team’s head coach is highly volatile. Characterized by sharp autumnal mood swings and overreactions, it’s a bit like the Brangelina marriage – filled with drama.

With the 2016 season in the books, this seems like an apt time to check in on every fan-coach relationship in FBS. What follows is a Fan Satisfaction Index, appraising where every coach stands with his constituency, based on the following scale:

5 – Build the statue.
4 – Extend the contract.
3 – Stay the course.
2 – Fire the coordinators.
1 – Call the moving trucks.

MOUNTAIN WEST

Air Force: Troy Calhoun (77-53, 45-35 in Mountain West). Satisfaction rating: 4. A 10-win season that includes the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy and a third straight victory over Boise State is a great year. It continues Calhoun’s consistent success and keeps the Falcons in the MWC’s upper echelon. But 2017 looks challenging, with Air Force’s starting QB, leading rusher, leading receiver and a whopping 12 of its 13 leading tacklers graduating.

Boise State: Bryan Harsin (38-14, 24-8 in Mountain West). Satisfaction rating: 3. His four-year record is impressive in a vacuum, but is it good enough for what had been a dominant group-of-five program? Harsin has only been to one MWC championship game in four seasons, and the 19-point bowl loss to a Baylor team that had all but quit on the season was a dismal way to end 2016. Harsin has proven capable of pushing Boise’s streak of winning seasons to 19, but he may not be capable of Chris Petersen-level success.

Colorado State: Mike Bobo (14-12, 10-6 in Mountain West). Satisfaction rating: 2. Consecutive 7-6 seasons at a program with a historic losing record are by no means bad. The question is whether it’s good enough at a freshly ambitious school that is opening a new stadium in 2017 and took its bid to join the Big 12 seriously. The Rams were 0-3 in rivalry games in 2016 (Colorado, Wyoming, Air Force) and closed the season by giving up 61 points in a bowl to Idaho. Those losses canceled out big wins over San Diego State and New Mexico, and leave a lot of fans still in wait-and-see mode on Bobo.

Colorado State coach Mike Bobo (Getty)

Fresno State: Jeff Tedford, newly hired. Honeymoon period.

Hawaii: Nick Rolovich (7-7 at Hawaii, 4-4 in Mountain West). Satisfaction rating: 4. Nice debut season ended with the school’s first non-losing season in six years and first bowl win in a decade. After the Norm Chow Era (11-39), this was significant progress. There is still a gap to close on the best teams in the conference, however.

Nevada: Jay Norvell, newly hired. Honeymoon period.

New Mexico: Bob Davie (27-36, 15-25 in Mountain West). Satisfaction rating: 4. This was a dead program when Davie arrived in 2012. Now it’s a program working off consecutive winning seasons and its first bowl victory since 2007. Davie’s creative running attack is a good fit at a place where you’re not going to win on talent alone.

San Diego State: Rocky Long (54-26 at SDSU, 37-11 in Mountain West). Satisfaction rating: 4. The 67-year-old Long is doing the best work of his underappreciated career, resulting in a new contract extension. The Aztecs are 22-6 the past two seasons, 16-2 in the league and have won consecutive MWC championships and consecutive bowl games. Now the challenge is replacing the FBS all-time leading rusher, Donnel Pumphrey.

San Jose State: Brent Brennan, newly hired. Honeymoon period.

UNLV: Tony Sanchez (7-17, 5-11 in Mountain West). Satisfaction rating: 3. The four wins in 2016 marked the Rebels’ second-best record of the past seven years. That’s a toehold of momentum, and the 2017 return of almost all impactful skill-position players makes it a foothold. But there is a major rebuilding job ahead on defense, and ending the year with a five-touchdown loss to arch-rival Nevada was no fun. UNLV’s hire of Sanchez from the high school ranks was a move of last resort – they’ve tried everything else – so they might as well give him ample time to see it through.

Utah State: Matt Wells 28-25, 19-14 in Mountain West). Satisfaction rating: 2. The productive final two years under Gary Andersen fed into the productive first two years under Wells, but the Aggies now are dealing with declining returns. Utah State followed up a disappointing 6-7 record in 2015 with a 3-9 bust in 2016. The Aggies were 0-4 in games decided by a touchdown or less, and in three of those had double-digit leads in the second half. Wells has gone from a hot name on the coaching circuit to a guy in need of a good season to solidify his standing in the job he has.

Wyoming: Craig Bohl (14-24, 10-4 in Mountain West). Satisfaction rating: 4. Everyone believed Bohl was the right hire for this job – it just took a couple years to bottom out and built up. This was the payoff year, as the Cowboys went 8-6 and outscored their opponents on the season for the first time since 2005. When quarterback Josh Allen, considered a possible first-round pick, decided to stay in school, prospects for 2017 soared.