College football satisfaction index: How happy are Big Ten fans with their coaches?

The college football fan relationship with their favorite team’s head coach is highly volatile. Characterized by sharp autumnal mood swings and overreactions, it’s a bit like the Brangelina marriage – filled with drama.

With the 2016 season in the books, this seems like an apt time to check in on every fan-coach relationship in FBS. What follows is a Fan Satisfaction Index, appraising where every coach stands with his constituency, based on the following scale:

5 – Build the statue.

4 – Extend the contract.

3 – Stay the course.

2 – Fire the coordinators.

1 – Call the moving trucks.

BIG TEN

Illinois: Lovie Smith (3-9 at Illinois, 2-7 in Big Ten). Satisfaction rating: 2. A 3-9 debut season is not the stuff of legend, and not what was hoped from a guy with an NFL pedigree who deigned to take a job in the bottom half of the Big Ten. Still, optimism persists at a slightly higher level than it has in several years. For a fan base that is on its fourth full-time coach since 2011 and coming off five straight losing seasons, patience has become a forced virtue.

Indiana: Tom Allen, newly hired. Honeymoon period.

Iowa: Kirk Ferentz (135-92 at Iowa, 82-64 in Big Ten). Satisfaction rating: 3. They may well erect a Ferentz statue in Iowa City someday, but the 8-5 record in 2016 was a return to the blasé, slightly-above-average run from 2010-14. Yes, there was the field-storming upset of Michigan – but also a loss to North Dakota State, a fifth consecutive bowl loss and a third consecutive bowl blowout. Ferentz can stay as long as he wants – though promoting his own son to offensive coordinator carries with it some inherent risk of blowback.

Maryland: D.J. Durkin (6-7 at Maryland, 3-6 in Big Ten). Satisfaction rating: 3. Durkin’s first team defined mediocrity, beating the bad teams on the schedule and losing to the good ones. That’s a three-win upgrade from 2014, but ending the season with five losses in six games brought everyone back to reality: it’s hard to move up in the Big Ten East. Durkin will get time to try. The question is whether he will succeed.

Michigan: Jim Harbaugh (20-5 at Michigan, 13-4 in Big Ten). Satisfaction rating: 4. Harbaugh is wildly popular with the fan base for good reason, having catapulted the program back to national prominence in no time. But they don’t build statues at Michigan of guys who are 0-2 against Ohio State – even if the latter loss was a literal matter of inches. Despite fierce competition in the Big Ten East, there is good reason to believe the Wolverines will win division, conference and even national titles if Harbaugh remains in Ann Arbor for a few more years.

Michigan State: Mark Dantonio (90-42, 56-29 in Big Ten). Satisfaction rating: 3. You know you’ve built up some clout when you can go 3-9 and make zero staff changes. Dantonio is betting heavily that the worst of his 10 seasons on the job is a one-year aberration that will be quickly corrected without major changes. As the second-winningest coach in school history, Dantonio has earned that administrative trust. Now he has to deliver on it, in a division that isn’t getting any easier.

Minnesota: P.J. Fleck, newly hired. Honeymoon period.

Nebraska: Mike Riley (15-11 at Nebraska, 9-8 in Big Ten). Satisfaction rating: 3. Season two under Riley was a major upgrade over season one – but it had to be in order for the fan base to have any faith that he’s the man for the job. Losses by 59 to Ohio State and 30 to Iowa showed that there’s still a long way to go for Nebraska to get back to Big Ten elite status. The Cornhuskers lose a lot of playmakers on offense; can they be replaced without a step backward?

Northwestern: Pat Fitzgerald (77-62 at Northwestern, 41-48 in Big Ten). Satisfaction rating: 3. Fitz can probably stay forever at his alma mater, where his deep roots and consistent competitiveness are embraced by alums old enough to remember the days of perennial losing. Yet some would like to see Fitzgerald shake up his staff for the first time since 2010, operating on the belief that the same brand of good isn’t good enough to win the Big Ten West.

