College football satisfaction index: How happy are Big 12 fans with their coaches?

The college football fan relationship with their favorite team’s head coach is highly volatile. Characterized by sharp autumnal mood swings and overreactions, it’s a bit like the Brangelina marriage – filled with drama.

With the 2016 season in the books, this seems like an apt time to check in on every fan-coach relationship in FBS. What follows is a Fan Satisfaction Index, appraising where every coach stands with his constituency, based on the following scale:

5 – Build the statue.

4 – Extend the contract.

3 – Stay the course.

2 – Fire the coordinators.

1 – Call the moving trucks.

[More Fan Satisfaction Index: ACC | AAC | C-USA]

BIG 12

Baylor: Matt Rhule, newly hired. Honeymoon period.

Iowa State: Matt Campbell (3-9 at Iowa State, 2-7 in Big 12). Satisfaction rating: 3. Campbell proved to be every bit as adept as his predecessor, Paul Rhoads, at losing games in agonizing fashion. The Cyclones blew fourth-quarter leads against Northern Iowa, Baylor and Oklahoma State while going 1-4 in games decided by one score. With nine league games and Iowa as a permanent non-conference opponent, there are few opportunities to schedule easy wins, so patience is advised.

Kansas: David Beaty (2-22 at Kansas, 1-17 in Big 12). Satisfaction rating: 3. Athletic director Sheahon Zenger somehow sees Beaty’s work thus far as a 4, granting him an extension and a raise after the season. Apparently beating Texas and breaking a 19-game Big 12 losing streak meant that much. To be sure, it was the first sign of progress in several years after the irredeemable Charlie Weis Era. We’ll see whether Beaty can build upon it.

Kansas State: Bill Snyder (202-105-1 at Kansas State, 118-80-1 in Big 12). Satisfaction rating: 5. They built the statue of Snyder in 2013, so that pretty much cements his rating. Some fans (and administrators) were hoping the septuagenarian may voluntarily step aside after a 6-7 dip in 2015, but the 9-4 bounce-back in 2016 – capped by a bowl victory over Texas A&M – may have further empowered K-State’s Coach For Life (the only active college coach with a tie on his résumé).

Oklahoma: Bob Stoops (190-48 at Oklahoma, 128-30 in Big 12). Satisfaction rating: 3. The Sooners became the first team since Texas in 2009 to run the table in Big 12 play – that was good, although the league was very weak in 2016. Losing to Houston to start the season and at home by 21 to Ohio State with a team widely expected to return to the playoffs – that was bad. Thus Stoops remains somewhat betwixt and between: one of the most accomplished coaches in the country, dominant in his league, but short of national title caliber since 2000 at a school with a history of winning national titles.

Bob Stoops’ Sooners finished the season off in style, winning their last 10 games. (Getty) More

Oklahoma State: Mike Gundy (104-50 at Oklahoma State, 63-39 in Big 12). Satisfaction rating: 4. Aside from the mullet, there was a lot to like about Gundy’s work this season – for the second straight year the Cowboys won 10 games and went into the Bedlam game with a chance to win the Big 12. They also finished with a pummeling of Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. Next year’s team will be loaded with skill-position talent and could challenge Oklahoma for Big 12 supremacy. (Beating the Sooners is another thing; Gundy’s only victory in the series since 2011 came via Bob Stoops’ very bad decision to punt to Tyreek Hill.)

TCU: Gary Patterson (143-47 at TCU, 25-20 in Big 12). Satisfaction rating: 5. Another Big 12 coach with a statue of himself on campus, but the 2016 season was not worth memorializing in bronze. The Horned Frogs were 6-7, just their second losing season in the last 12 as TCU struggled to maintain the explosive offensive success of the Trevone Boykin Era. And well-regarded offensive coordinator Doug Meachem just left for the wasteland that is Kansas.

Read More