College basketball Power Rankings, March 3: Unpredictability index edition

Kentucky’s Malik Monk isn’t just one of the best players in the nation; he’s one of the most unpredictable. (Getty)

On Wednesday night, I witnessed the greatest play in Northwestern basketball history. So I wrote 1,857 words on it. I wrote 1,857 words on a game, on belief, on tension, on tears, on nerves, and on elation. I easily could have written 1,857 words on those 1.7 seconds alone.

But I just as easily could have written them on something else. I just as easily could have written them on a month. I just as easily could have written them on March.

March arrived this year for me at around 7:45 p.m. CT on the first day of the month, when, during the final two minutes of Northwestern-Michigan in Evanston, NU athletic director Jim Phillips got up from his midcourt seat at Welsh-Ryan Arena and went for a walk.

He stared straight ahead, emotion completely washed from his face and instead surely raging inside of him. He retreated back into the depths of the old gym. He paced through the concourse, right in front of me, during a timeout, unable to confront what was about to transpire before him on the court.

Phillips’ nerves, in a way, were very unique to Northwestern. But they were also replicas — even if intensified, incomprehensible-to-the-average-fan replicas — of what so many college basketball fans will feel over the next month. There is nothing more intoxicating than the unease of a do-or-die basketball game coupled with the possibility of that game ending in unbridled joy.

As a prominent college hoops Twitter bot writer likes to say …

This. Is. March.

And as he’ll also occasionally remind you, in college basketball — and especially in March — “the unexpected becomes the ordinary.”

So it only seems right to dedicate this week’s Power Rankings to the unexpected, and to the ordinary, and to unpredictability. Unpredictability is what makes sports what they are, and what makes college basketball especially what it is.

The criteria for ordering the top 20 teams in this week’s Power Ranks are unchanged — you can read those criteria here — but this week’s analysis is all about unpredictability. On a scale of 1-10, with 10 representing wild fluctuations in performance and 1 representing a sustained level of play from game to game, how unpredictable are college basketball’s title contenders?

That’s the question. Here are the answers.

1. Kansas | 27-3 | KenPom: 9 | Last week: 1

Kansas has had some very strange halves of basketball, and some puzzling 10-minute stretches, but, game to game, it’s been pretty darn consistent over the past three-plus months. You know what you’re going to get from Frank Mason, you usually know what you’re going to get from Devonte’ Graham, and lately you’ve known what you’re going to get from Josh Jackson, which is a great sign. Unpredictability index: 2.

2. Villanova | 27-3 | KenPom: 2 | Last week: 3

Last week’s Power Rankings discussed the “live by the 3, die by the 3” label that often gets placed on Villanova. And again, to some extent, it’s fair, even if the negative connotations that come with it are silly. When Villanova goes cold, it often goes cold. But its fundamentals on either end of the floor are invariably very strong, and it has players with experience in the biggest of moments. Unpredictability index: 3.

3. North Carolina | 25-6 | KenPom: 3 | Last week: 2

Just when we thought the Tar Heels looked like arguably the best team in college hoops, they laid an egg in Charlottesville, scoring just 43 points in a 10-point loss at Virginia. There’s not too much shame in getting shut down by the nation’s best defense, but every time North Carolina teases its fans with thoughts that this year’s team could be as good as, if not better than, last year’s, it seems to let them down, even if only temporarily. Unpredictability index: 6.

4. Gonzaga | 29-1 | KenPom: 1 | Last week: 4

Unpredictability is fundamentally a predictive concept, so it’s important to keep in mind that when we talk about Gonzaga, we consider the fact that the Bulldogs have played just one NCAA tournament team since Dec. 3. Gonzaga’s unpredictability index score if it were about to head into another round of 18 games against the WCC would be a 1. It has been as consistent as any team throughout the season. One loss doesn’t change that. But heading into March, there’s a sense that a lot of what needs to be learned about this Gonzaga team is not yet understood. Unpredictability index: 4.

