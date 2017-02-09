College basketball Power Rankings, Feb. 9: ‘Selection Saturday’ primer edition

The NCAA selection committee will tease us with a look at the top 16 seeds as they stand on Saturday. (Getty)

Selection Saturday is almost upon us.

That’s what we’re calling this, right?

Whatever we think of the exercise, whether we consider it an exercise or ill-fated gimmick, and whatever our level of excitement, the NCAA tournament selection committee has convened this week, will adjourn Thursday, and will reveal what amounts to an incomplete mock bracket Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

One month and one day prior to Selection Sunday, in a one-time event, the committee will announce its top 16 teams as they stand now. It’s a bracket taste-test, an effort to increase transparency and a plea for TV ratings all in one, and it’s all we’ll be talking about heading into a busy Saturday of college basketball.

There’s one thing, though, that we must hope it’s not: A gateway drug. In other words, we must hope the first-ever in-season bracket reveal is not an uncontroversial ploy to make further, grander, more frequent in-season reveals less controversial, more palatable, and perhaps even more desirable.

In theory, there is nothing preventing the NCAA from commissioning a full, 68-team mock bracket every week, and revealing it every Saturday morning through February up until the big reveal on the second Sunday of March. It’d be a logistical nightmare for many reasons — piecing together a bracket is a remarkably tedious and convoluted task, and it’s dependent on automatic qualifiers that don’t secure spots in the field until March — but it’s technically feasible. And TV ratings — also known as money — make a lot of seemingly unfeasible things feasible anyway.

It would also be terrible. It would create actual controversy — unnecessary and unwanted controversy — on Selection Sunday. It might even affect the way the committee does its job, the one job that matters: picking, ordering and bracketing the teams on that Sunday. Criticism of pre-releases, even irrational criticism, could cloud judgment. And, most certainly of all, it would undermine the enthralling mystery of the wait for the final bracket.

This Saturday’s reveal, on its own, is a good thing for college basketball. It will increase discussion and banter. It won’t at all harm the anticipation and excitement leading into the real selection show four weeks from now. It won’t compromise the committee’s ability to make rational judgments based on a full season of data on March 12.

It likely will turn into much ado about nothing. Are we really going to get worked up over a 2-seed vs. 3-seed argument in early February? The committee’s job only really gets tough as résumés get more and more flawed, which is why much of the interest and controversy of Selection Sunday revolves around the bubble. Saturday won’t tell us anything about how the committee views Wichita State’s volume of wins up against Georgia Tech’s quality. This is where the committee has been maddeningly inconsistent in the past; this in-season reveal won’t hold them to any increased standard of consistency.

But this is fine. Let’s not let our thirst for more info overwhelm our knowledge that more info could harm the validity of that info in the long run.

Let’s just enjoy Saturday. Let’s argue about the 16 teams and their seeds. Arguing about sports is good. It can be infuriating, sure. But that’s why it’s fun.

So to prepare you for the fun, this week’s Power Rankings have been hijacked and turned into a bracket reveal primer. IMPORTANT: That does not mean the criteria for ordering the teams has changed. It’s the same as it’s always been, based on how good I believe a team to be. But the analysis this week concerns résumés, not predictive measures. You can and should read Ken Pomeroy’s piece on the distinction between, and uses for, the two.

After you do, you can and should read on below…

1. Kansas | 21-3 | KenPom: 9 | Last week: 1 | Brad Evans’ Big Board: 3

With strong overall numbers and wins over Duke (neutral), Kentucky (road) and Baylor (home), Kansas is a near consensus 1-seed at this point in time. And unless the Jayhawks are knocked off their perch atop the Big 12, it’ll be hard to knock them off the top line.

2. Villanova | 23-2 | KP: 5 | LW: 2 | Big Board: 2

The Wildcats have the second-best win-loss record in college basketball, and have compiled it against a tough, though not murderous, schedule. The win over Virginia two weeks ago solidified them as a 1-seed.

