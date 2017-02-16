College basketball Power Rankings, Feb. 16: Beware, Duke is coming

There is no one foolproof method for determining which conference is the best in college basketball. There is no one metric, no one methodology, and heck, in this case, no one definition of “best.”

There is, however, one sure-fire way to spark discussion, and eventually argument, and that is to suggest that a given conference is indeed superior to all the rest. So that’s what I’ll do to open this week’s Power Rankings, and not just because I’m feeling hot-takey; rather, because I find the case for one conference far more compelling than the rest.

The Big 12 is the best conference in college basketball for a few reasons, but largely due to its strength in depth. It’s the only league with 80 percent of its members inside the KenPom top 40. It could realistically place 70 or 80 percent of its teams in the NCAA tournament.

The defense of the ACC is that those numbers, or the KenPom rankings in general, place too much emphasis on the middle and bottom tiers, and not enough on the top, which is what, the argument goes, we really should care about. The counter to that is twofold.

First, yes, perhaps the heavyweights should hold a bit more weight in the judgment. But a conference’s depth is equally important; that’s what makes a league tough.

And second, the top of the ACC isn’t really that much stronger than the top of the Big 12. That five-team tier that will lead any argument for the ACC comprises 33 percent of the conference; the Big 12’s three-team tier, which features two projected 1-seeds, comprises 30 percent. You can’t penalize the Big 12 for having fewer teams — its teams are still playing the same amount of games. And you can’t throw in Notre Dame (KenPom 25, projected 6/7-seed) on the ACC side without mentioning Oklahoma State (KenPom 20, projected 7/8-seed), Iowa State (KenPom 26, projected 8/9-seed) and Kansas State (KenPom 28, projected 8/9-seed) in the Big 12.

There’s intrigue further down the conference rankings as well, in spots three through six, but no other really challengers for the top spot. The Big East is probably the best of the rest, though its second tier is crumbling before our eyes. The Big Ten leader might be a 6-seed right now, but Maryland, Northwestern and Michigan are giving its top half a bit of depth. The Pac-12 is dragged down by a horrific bottom tier — five of 12 teams rank outside the KenPom top 100 — but its top six keeps it ahead of the SEC, which is a two-and-a-half-team conference that might only sneak four squads into the Big Dance.

After the top six … Bleh. In past years, the AAC, Atlantic-10, Mountain West or Missouri Valley might have challenged the Pac-12 or SEC. This year, all four are down. That leaves us with a definitive top six, leaves this discussion at a standstill, and leaves you with the rankings you’ve really come here to read.

1. Villanova | 25-2 | KenPom: 2 | Last week: 2

It’s time to start talking about the threat that two Villanova seniors, Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins, pose to the NCAA record book. Hart and Jenkins have won 122 games in their careers. The winningest player in college basketball history, Shane Battier, won 131 at Duke (his teams won 133, but he sat out two games in 1998-99). Hart and Jenkins have a very real shot at eclipsing or equaling that mark.

Villanova, which is 25-2, has four regular season games remaining. Four wins would get the pair of Wildcats to 126. A Big East tournament title would get them to 129. They would then need to advance to the Sweet 16 to tie Battier, and to the Elite Eight to set the record. Likely? Probably not. But possible? Absolutely.

2. Kansas | 23-3 | KenPom: 9 | Last week: 1

Monday was a special night at the Phog. From the ear-splitting noise at the opening tip to the mind-shattering comeback (and the similarly ear-splitting noise that accompanied it), Kansas put on a show like only it can. Never leave a basketball game early until your team’s win probability is 0.00 percent, folks. And especially don’t leave a game early when your backcourt has the most comebackability — yes, the awesomeness of Frank Mason, Devonte’ Graham and Josh Jackson merits the invention of words — of any in the country.

3. Gonzaga | 26-0 | KenPom: 1 | Last week: 3

